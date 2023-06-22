Lucy Hale & Grant Gustin Headline ‘Puppy Love’ Movie Picked Up By Amazon Freevee

Fancypants as Channing Tatum, Grant Gustin as Max, Essy as Chloe, and Lucy Hale as Nicole in Puppy Love.

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee has acquired the Lionsgate movie Puppy Love, starring Pretty Little Liars alumna Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, who is coming off a nine-season run as the star of the CW’s The Flash.

The Freevee Original film will premiere on the free, ad-supported streaming platform later this summer. It will also be available to rent or own digitally on its debut date.

Inspired by BuzzFeed’s viral 2015 digital series Puppyhood, Puppy Love was produced by BuzzFeed Studios through the company’s deal with Lionsgate. It was filmed in Canada last summer, with Hale and Gustin both posting on social media Aug. 29 that they had wrapped a movie together with no further detail.

Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin Claire Leahy; Storm Santos

In Puppy Love, after a disastrous first date, wild-child Nicole (Hale) and socially-anxious Max (Gustin) vow to lose each other’s numbers until they learn that their dogs find a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves. (You can see first-look photos above and below.)

The film’s supporting cast includes Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock, and Nore Davis. Puppy Love is produced by Michael Philip and Jason Moring, and executive produced by Richard Alan Reid, Jonah Peretti, Brian Etting, and Josh Etting. The film is directed by Reid and Nicholas Fabiano and written by Greg Glienna, Peter Stass, Kirsten Guenther, Dan Scheinkman, and Reid.

The first projects to come out of Lionsgate and BuzzFeed Studios’ partnership, the made-for-streaming movies 1UP and My Fake Boyfriend, were acquired by Prime Video last year.

Michael Hitchcock as Dr. Hert, Essy as Chloe, Grant Gustin as Max, and Lucy Hale as Nicole in Puppy Love. Photo Credit: Paulina Stevens / 2023 Puppyhood Film (BC) Inc.

Michael Hitchcock as Dr. Hert, Fancypants as Channing Tatum and Lucy Hale as Nicole in Puppy Love. Photo Credit: Paulina Stevens / 2023 Puppyhood Film (BC) Inc.





