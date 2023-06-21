‘Love Island USA’ Returns To Fiji For Season 5; Peacock Launches Trailer & Sets Premiere Date For Dating Show

Love Island USA is going back to where it all started and sending its Islanders to find love in Fiji. Peacock launched a trailer for Season 5 of the reality competition and set the premiere date for July 18.

The new season of the dating show will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.

Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Love Island USA was set in Fiji when the reality series came to shore on CBS in 2019. Due to the start of the pandemic in 2020 and the restrictions on travel, the second season was set atop a Las Vegas hotel. The third season of the show set the villa in Hawaii while the fourth season took place in Santa Barbara.

Season five of Love Island USA is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie and Claudine Parrish serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Earlier this year, Peacock announced a spinoff titled Love Island Games where Islanders from the U.S., U.K. and Australia would get a second shot at love. The show is expected to begin streaming in the fall of this year.

Watch the teaser for Love Island USA Season 5 in the video posted above.