‘Love Island’ UK Ratings: Summer Season Premiere Sheds 1.3M Viewers

Love Island appears to be losing its sizzle.

The British reality show’s summer season premiere lost more than a million viewers when compared with last year, according to TV and streaming figures supplied by ITV.

Love Island returned for its tenth season last night with 1.3M viewers on television and a further 400,000 streaming on ITVX. Last summer’s season debuted with a total of 3M viewers.

The summer season premiere was also down on the winter version of Love Island, which was watched by 1.4M viewers on television in January.

The figures do little to diminish the theory that ITV is cannibalizing Love Island‘s audience by broadcasting the Maya Jama-fronted show twice a year.

Love Island is still outperforming its early series. The show launched in its current form in 2015 with 597,000 viewers, rising to 825,000 for 2016’s season premiere, and 1.3M in 2017.