Ace Entertainment’s YA Romance ‘Love In Taipei’ Sets Summer Premiere On Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ on Monday announced their acquisition of the YA romance Love in Taipei (fka Loveboat, Taipei), based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the latter name by Abigail Hing Wen.

The film directed by Arvin Chen (Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?), which stars Ashley Liao (Fresh Off the Boat), Ross Butler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), will premiere this summer exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, on a date that has not been disclosed, also coming to the service in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea. Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute the film, with additional territories to be announced.

Love in Taipei tells the story of the young American Ever Wong (Liao), whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program. Ever is surprised to discover that she hasn’t signed up for homework and history lessons, but instead for a summer-long free-for-all the locals and other students call “Loveboat.” And it quickly lives up to its name when Ever finds herself trying not to fall for two attractive but wildly different boys who are vying for her attention, while at the same time finding the courage to defy her parents’ high expectations and pursue her true passion: dancing.

Shot on location in Taipei, the film also stars Chelsea Zhang (Daybreak) and Cindy Cheung (The Sinner). Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr adapted the screenplay, with Matt Kaplan producing the title for Ace Entertainment. Exec producers are Wen, Christopher Foss, Matthew Janzen, Max Siemers, Aubrey Bendix, Cheng-Chung Chang and Butler. The production was headed up by Ace Entertainment, which purchased the film rights to the novel, financed and oversaw production with 1 Productions Film.

Loveboat, Taipei was published by HarperCollins, which continues the story with Loveboat Reunion and the forthcoming Loveboat Forever. Lionsgate handled the film adaptation’s sale globally to Paramount+.