Los Angeles MLB All-Star Game Starters Include Two Angels, Three Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout from the Los Angeles Angels, and Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez, and Mookie Betts from the Los Angeles Dodgers were named as starters to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, set for July 11 in Seattle.

ESPN announced the starters, which were named by fan voting in the first phase of the balloting. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Angels pitcher/designated hitter/outfielder previously secured automatic starting bids by virtue of leading the NL and AL, respectively, in total votes.

The Braves and Dodgers are tied for the NL lead with three starters apiece, and the Rays and Angels also have multiple starters.

The complete All-Star rosters, including pitchers and reserves for both teams, will be announced at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Sunday, July 2. Pitchers and reserves will be determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

The starters for this years game:

CATCHER:

Sean Murphy, Atlanta (NL)

Jonah Heim, Texas (AL)

FIRST BASE:

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (NL)

Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay (AL)

SECOND BASE:

Luis Arraez, Miami (NL)

Marcus Semien (AL)

THIRD BASE:

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis (NL)

Josh Jung, Texas (AL)

SHORTSTOP:

Orlando Arcia, Atlanta (NL)

Corey Seager, Texas (AL)

DESIGNATED HITTER:

J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles (NL)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles (AL)

OUTFIELDERS:

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles (NL)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta (NL)

Corbin Carroll, Arizona (NL)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles (AL)

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay (AL)

Aaron Judge, New York (AL)