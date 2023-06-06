Los Angeles Area Emmy Noms: KCET & KVEA Lead Field For 75th Awards

Pubcaster KCET landed 24 nominations to lead the field vying for the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, the Television Academy revealed today, with Spanish-language station KVEA next at 20.

Spectrum News 1 — which topped the noms list last year for the first time — is the only other outlet with double-digit noms, scoring 14. KTLA5 and ABC7 were next with nine and seven, respectively. See the full list of nominees below.

The L.A. Area Emmys honor locally produced programs in 34 categories spanning Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, the Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage. The hardware will be handed out Saturday, July 28, at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Journalist Michaela Pereira will host the ceremony.

Here are the nominees for the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards:

L.A. Local Color

Giant Robot (Artbound) • KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Dylan Robertson, Director, Producer

Dennis Nishi, Director

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Katie B. Robertson, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

David Haskell, Director of Photography

Barry Mottier, Editor

Hooray for Hollywood • Spectrum News 1

Oldest Biz (LA Unscripted) • KTLA5

Owning the Block (Broken Bread) • KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Director

Chris Low, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Clara Bottoms, Producer

Tanayi Seabrook, Producer

Gia Lappe, Associate Producer

Taiwanese Food (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer

Stef Ferrari, Producer

Austin Straub, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Krista Simmons, Director

Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Independent Programming

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story • Spectrum SportsNet

Steve DeBro, Director

Robert Benavides, Producer

Tony Peck, Producer

Mayre McAnulty, Producer

Belle Vie • KCET

Marcus Mizelle, Director, Director of Photography, Producer

Hollywood Priest: The Story of Fr. “Bud” Kieser • PBS SoCal

Tom Gibbons, Director, Producer, Writer

Maria~Elena Poblacion Pineda, Producer

In the Water; Behind the Lens • KCET

Johnny Gonzales, Director, Producer, Writer

Education/Information

The California Super Flood (Off the Beaten Path) • KCET

Georg Kallert, Director, Executive Producer

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer

Jason Steger, Producer

Kacie McManus, Producer

Rob Schroeder, Producer

Jane Borden, Writer

Moses Norton, Co-Producer

Ben Barnes, Co-Producer

Maria Hall-Brown, Associate Producer

Oziel J. Ibarra, Associate Producer

For the Love of the Land (Earth Focus) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nicky Milne, Director, Executive Producer, Producer

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

Jon Christensen, Producer

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

A New Deal for Los Angeles (Artbound) • KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer

Anna Rau, Director, Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

David Kipen, Host

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Nuestra Tierra y Su Futuro • KMEX

San Diego Safari Park Show • KVEA

Jose Garcia, Director

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Carlos Munive, Editor

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Crime/Social Issues

5 Days That Changed L.A. • ABC7

Antonio Salazar-Hobson (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Can We All Get Along? The Segregation of John Muir High School • PBS SoCal

Pablo Miralles, Director, Producer, Writer

Clark Harris, Editor, Writer

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer

Food Sovereignty (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer

Stef Ferrari, Producer

Austin Straub, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer

Carlos Alfronso Corral, Director

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Inside The Issues: L.A. Riots – 30 years • Spectrum News 1

Arts

Duchamp Comes to Pasadena (Artbound) • KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Anne Edgar, Executive Producer

David Grabias, Director, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Elizabeth Newman, Producer

Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Co-Producer

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Love and Rockets (Artbound) • KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Jose Luis Figueroa, Director, Producer

Omar Foglio, Director, Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Ana Paola Rodriguez, Producer

Eric Waldron, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

A Rubén Ortiz-Torres Story (Artbound) • KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Producer

Moni Vargas, Director, Producer

Michael Vargas, Director, Director of Photography

Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Culture/History

African American Foodways (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Director, Executive Producer

Stef Ferrari, Producer

Austin Straub, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer

Asher Emmanuel, Editor

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Food as Resistance (Broken Bread) • KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Director

Chris Low, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Jesus Silva, Editor

Korean Food (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer

Stef Ferrari, Producer

Austin Straub, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Nosotros (NOS) • KVEA/NBC4

Mekahlo Medina, Co-Executive Producer, Co-Host, Editor

Sandra Bonilla, Co-Host, Co-Producer

Returning Bruce’s Beach: A 100-Year Journey to Justice • LA County Channel

Andrew Veis, Executive Producer

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Judith Green, Executive Producer

John Vande Wege, Camera, Editor, Producer, Writer

Geoffrey Prather, Camera

Mayra Vasquez, Camera

Larry Savala, Camera

Miguel Arcega, Camera

Geo Labrada, Camera

Alejandro Galvan, Camera

Carla Carlini, Associate Producer

Joe McDonald, Associate Producer

Informational Series (more than 50% remote)

60 Años A Tu Lado • KMEX

Salvador C. Garcia, Executive Producer, Writer

Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer

Maydie Encinas-Escobar, Director, Executive Producer

Luis Ortiz Cortez, Editor, Producer

Marco A Flores, Executive Producer

Arturo Quezada, Camera

Octavio Valdez, On-Camera Talent

Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer

Oswaldo Borraez, Host

Diana Alvarado, On-Camera Talent

Alejandra Santamaria, Executive Producer

Andrea González, Host

Yarel Ramos, On-Camera Talent

Helping the Trans Community (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer

Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Mario Marval, Editor

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Rompiendo Barreras (El Condado Contigo) • LA County Channel

Naibe Reynoso, Anchor, Producer

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Michael Wilson, Executive Producer

Carla Carlini, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer

Liliana Escalante, Segment Producer

Geo Labrada, Camera

Miguel Torres, Camera

Alejandro Galvan, Editor

The Survivors (Hear Me Out) • Los Angeles Times

Karen Foshay, Senior Producer

Jamie Novogrod, Executive Producer

Michael Ray, Editor

Eda Benjakul, Segment Producer

Joey Larson, Director of Photography

Helki Frantzen, Director of Photography

Trevor Jackson, Camera

Denise Callahan, Co-Executive Producer

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

I Was There When…. • NBCLA

Los Angeles Times Today • Spectrum News 1

Entertainment

How German Exiles Shaped Hollywood (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Matt Litwiller, Editor

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Lindsee Diaz, Associate Producer

Live from the Oscars • KTLA5

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

Grace Mendoza, Executive Producer

Chris Reilly, Executive Producer

Sam Rubin, Executive Producer, On-Camera Talent

Bryan Hileman, Director

Angel C. Kim, Senior Supervising Producer

Jessica Holmes, Reporter

Doug Kolk, On-Camera Talent

Michael Harris (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Oscar Actresses (The Envelope Roundtable) • Spectrum News 1

Jamie Novogrod, Executive Producer

Christopher Argentieri, Executive Producer

Denise Callahan, Co-Executive Producer

Kevin Haulihan, Senior Producer

Elena Howe, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Steward, Editor

Andy Viner, Editor

Andrés Orellana, Editor

Brian Callahan, Director

David Todd, Associate Producer

Nick Norton, Associate Producer

Nicholas Acosta, Associate Producer

Ben Church, Producer

Mia Henry, Associate Producer

Annemarie Hauser, Associate Producer

Amy Kaufman, Host

Music Composition

Artbound: Giant Robot • KCET

Dan the Automator, Composer

Lost LA: From Little Tokyo to Crenshaw • KCET

Steven Gernes, Composer

Tyler Sabbag, Composer

The Migrant Kitchen: Russian Food • KCET

Jose Parody, Composer

News Series

El Oasis del Fútbol • KVEA

Pizarron 52 • KVEA

Sports Special

Beyond The Sport: Battling ALS • Spectrum News 1

Camino a Catar • KVEA

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Backstage: Lakers “Showtime Reunion” • Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Access SportsNet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Live Sports Coverage

Los Angeles Clippers Basketball • Bally Sports SoCal

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz • Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Feature

Are The Savannah Bananas the Future of Baseball? (Los Angeles Times)

• Los Angeles Times

Mark E. Potts, Camera, Editor, Producer

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer

Kent Nishimura, Camera

Vin Scully’s Final Homestand (Backstage: Dodgers) • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Brad Feig, Producer

Jose Guzman, Editor

Sports Tease

Dustin Brown – Final Regular Season Game • Bally Sports West

Tony Stefanelli, Editor

Lakers Opening Night • Spectrum SportsNet

Kareem Arnold, Editor, Producer

Live Special Events – Programming

Desfile de las Rosas 2022 • KMEX

Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer

Armando Acevedo, Director

Nancy Aguilar-Mejia, Associate Producer

Migbelis Castellanos, Host

Yarel Ramos, Host

Luis Sandoval, Host

Lights, Camera, Take Action! • KTLA5

Rams Los Ángeles Celebra a sus Campeones • KVEA

Live Special Events – News

Countdown to the Super Bowl LVI • KTLA5

L.A. Pride Parade • ABC7

WeHo Pride Parade 2022 • KTLA5

Marcus Smith, Executive Producer

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Executive Producer

Jacob Burch, Executive Producer

Chris Reilly, Executive Producer

Bryan Hileman, Director

Claudine Sarmiento, Producer

Pablo Chacon, Producer

Jennifer Thang, Producer

Cher Calvin, Host

Pedro Rivera, Host

Gene Kang, Reporter

Megan Telles, Reporter

Feature Segment

Carpenters: A Musical Legacy (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1

Tara Lynn Wagner, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Mr. Charlie’s Second Chance (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer

Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Mario Marval, Editor

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Parteras” The Art of Giving Birth” (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Luis Miron, Associate Producer

Photographing 1972’s Wattstax Celebration (Artbound) • KCET

Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer

Justin Cram, Executive Producer

Carren Jao, Producer

Dan Leonard, Editor

Raising Jovani (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Mario Marval, Editor

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Information Segment

Gentrification in Chinatown (Broken Bread) • KCET

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Emily Mraz, Executive Producer

Natasha Phan, Executive Producer

Chris Low, Director of Photography

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Ella Hatamian, Editor

Clara Bottoms, Producer

The Rolletes (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer

Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Space for Healing (Earth Focus) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nicky Milne, Executive Producer, Producer

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

Valeria Cardi, Producer

Jon Christensen, Producer

Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Robert McDonnell, Senior Supervising Producer

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

The Death of Vin Scully • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Huracán Ian • KVEA

Wild Pursuit • ABC7

Entertainment News Story

The Mozart of Hip Hop (CBS2 News at 6am) • CBS2/KCAL9

Suzanne Marques, Reporter

Portrait of Poitier – Remembering A Show Biz Legend (Eyewitness News at 5pm)

• ABC7

George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Cheryl L. Diano, Editor, Producer

Business/Consumer News Story

La Industria del Cannabis (Noticias 34 a las 11pm) • KMEX

Oswaldo Borraez, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Who’s Hogging All the Parking? (NBC4 News at 4pm & 11pm) • NBC4

Josh Davis, Producer

Joel Grover, Reporter

Scott Weber, Camera, Editor

Crime/Social Issues News Story

Attacked: The Story of Kim Glass (KCAL9 News at 9pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

Joy Benedict, Reporter

Fighting Fentanyl (KTLA News at 10pm) • KTLA5

Kareen Wynter, Reporter, Writer

Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer

Christian Grow, Camera

Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor

La Muñeca Barbada (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA

Alejandra Ortiz Chagin, Reporter, Writer

LWOP Leadership (KCAL9 News at 8pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

Suzie Suh, Producer, Reporter, Writer

PEPTOC (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA

Dunia Elvir, Reporter

The Proposal (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Gigi Graciette, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

El Mariachi y Su Historia (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6am) • KVEA

Sandra O’Neill, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Las Rosies (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA

Sandra O’Neill, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Mexican School Historic Site in Azusa (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 11pm) • KVEA

Dinorah Perez, Reporter

Napalm Girl: 50 Years Later (Eyewitness News at 10pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Sugar Hill (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Brooke Thomas, Anchor, Reporter

Environment News Story

Calor Extremo, El Asesino Silencioso (Edition Digital) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Claudia Carrera, Reporter

Can Fungus Reverse Climate Change? (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1)

• Spectrum News 1

Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

It’s in the Wash – Microfiber Pollution (Your Evening on Spectrum News)

• Spectrum News 1

Dave Stoelk, Camera, Editor, Reporter, Writer

Seaweed Cow Burps (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1

Jo Kwon, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Health/Science News Story

Fusion Energy – Our Future Power? (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1)

• Spectrum News 1

Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Writer, Host

Teaching The Blind To See (CBS2 News at 5pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer, Writer

Daniel Caston, Camera

Human Interest News Story

Cher Calvin Takes the Leap: Female Skydivers Soar (KTLA5 News at 5pm) • KTLA5

Cher Calvin, Reporter

Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera

Angel C. Kim, Producer

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

Former Homeless Influencer Changing Lives (KTLA5 News at 10pm & 11pm)

• KTLA5

Carlos Saucedo, Reporter

Chris Pace, Camera, Editor

Life at 108 Years Old (Your Evening on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1

Ariel Wesler, Reporter

Planes, Burgers, and Spotting (Your Evening on Spectrum News 1)

• Spectrum News 1

Dave Stoelk, Camera, Editor, Reporter, Writer

Vests for Ukraine (Fox11 News at 7pm) • KTTV-TV

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter

Investigative News Story

Food For The Homeless Thrown Out (CBS2 News at 11pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

David Goldstein, Reporter

Vagones del Terror (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA

Norma Ribeiro, Reporter

Sports News Story

Amputee Overcomes the Impossible (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5

Krystle Rich-Bell, Reporter

Be Like Carter (Fox11 10 O’clock News) • KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter, Writer

Anthony Ruiz, Editor

Gino Arias, Camera

Vin Scully Obit (Fox11 10 O’clock News) • KTTV-TV

Joe Finkle, Producer, Writer

Jake Frahm, Editor

Vin Scully: Legendary Life (Eyewitness News at 11pm) • ABC7

Curt Sandoval, Reporter

Short Promo – Sports

ABC7 & Rams “This Is Our City” • ABC7

Chris Gordon, Senior Producer

El Mundial en tu Idioma • KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, Writer

Timothy Paine, Editor

Lakers Launch • Spectrum SportsNet

Andrew Cleary, Director

Pete Carril, Director

Pablo Bujosa Rodrigez, Camera, Editor

Kike Adanez, Camera

Short Promo – News/Topical

Broken Bread • KCET

Emily Mraz, Producer

Ella Hatamian, Editor

LAUSD Strategic Plan – READY FOR THE WORLD • KLCS

Jaime Jimenez, Executive Producer

The Migrant Kitchen • KCET

Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer

Noticiero Telemundo 52 “Aquí” • KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, Writer

Timothy Paine, Editor

Public Service Announcement

Black History Month 2022 Biddy Mason • CBS2/KCAL9

Marlo T. Bluford, Producer

Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer

Glenn Yasuo Shimada, Camera

Distracted Dining • LA36

Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer

Yury Polissky, Director, Editor, Writer

Hispanic Heritage Month • KVEA

Luigi Bellizzi, Executive Producer

Gorgina Sinnot, Producer

Karina Lange, Producer

Timothy Pine, Producer

Fatima Goncalves, Executive Producer

Alejandro Chipana, Producer

Angel Domenech, Executive Producer

Claudia Pernia, Producer

STATION AWARDS*

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4:00am-11:00am

CBS2 News This Morning at 6am • CBS2

Kacee Enzor, Producer

Jessika Ming-Yonekawa, Executive Producer

Annette Zapata, Executive Producer

Ron Magdaleno, Director

Eyewitness News at 6am • ABC7

Good Day LA • KTTV-TV

KTLA Morning News at 7am • KTLA5

Noticias 34 a las 5am • KMEX

Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6am • KVEA

Today in LA at 6am • NBC4

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11:00am-7:00pm

CBS2 News at 6pm • CBS2

Courtney Ellinger, Producer

Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer

Eyewitness News at 5pm • ABC7

Fox 11 News Special Report • KTTV-TV

KTLA News at 11am • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 5pm • NBC4

Noticias 34 a las 6pm • KMEX

Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA

Your Afternoon on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7:00pm-12:00am

CBS2 News at 11pm • CBS2

Mika Edwards, Producer

Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer

Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer

Eyewitness News at 11pm • ABC7

Fox 11 News at 10pm • KTTV-TV

KCAL9 News at 10pm • KCAL9

Courtney Ellinger, Executive Producer

Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer

Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer

KTLA News at 10pm • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 7pm • NBC4

Noticias 34 a las 11pm • KMEX

Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 11pm • KVEA

Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1

*Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.