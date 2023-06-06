Los Angeles Area Emmy Noms: KCET & KVEA Lead Field For 75th Awards

Pubcaster KCET landed 24 nominations to lead the field vying for the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, the Television Academy revealed today, with Spanish-language station KVEA next at 20.
Spectrum News 1 — which topped the noms list last year for the first time — is the only other outlet with double-digit noms, scoring 14. KTLA5 and ABC7 were next with nine and seven, respectively. See the full list of nominees below.
The L.A. Area Emmys honor locally produced programs in 34 categories spanning Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, the Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage. The hardware will be handed out Saturday, July 28, at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Journalist Michaela Pereira will host the ceremony.
Here are the nominees for the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards:
L.A. Local Color
Giant Robot (Artbound) • KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Dylan Robertson, Director, Producer
Dennis Nishi, Director
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Katie B. Robertson, Associate Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
David Haskell, Director of Photography
Barry Mottier, Editor
Hooray for Hollywood • Spectrum News 1
Oldest Biz (LA Unscripted) • KTLA5
Owning the Block (Broken Bread) • KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Emily Mraz, Executive Producer
Natasha Phan, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Director
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Clara Bottoms, Producer
Tanayi Seabrook, Producer
Gia Lappe, Associate Producer
Taiwanese Food (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer
Stef Ferrari, Producer
Austin Straub, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Krista Simmons, Director
Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Independent Programming
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story • Spectrum SportsNet
Steve DeBro, Director
Robert Benavides, Producer
Tony Peck, Producer
Mayre McAnulty, Producer
Belle Vie • KCET
Marcus Mizelle, Director, Director of Photography, Producer
Hollywood Priest: The Story of Fr. “Bud” Kieser • PBS SoCal
Tom Gibbons, Director, Producer, Writer
Maria~Elena Poblacion Pineda, Producer
In the Water; Behind the Lens • KCET
Johnny Gonzales, Director, Producer, Writer
Education/Information
The California Super Flood (Off the Beaten Path) • KCET
Georg Kallert, Director, Executive Producer
Michelle Merker, Executive Producer
Jason Steger, Producer
Kacie McManus, Producer
Rob Schroeder, Producer
Jane Borden, Writer
Moses Norton, Co-Producer
Ben Barnes, Co-Producer
Maria Hall-Brown, Associate Producer
Oziel J. Ibarra, Associate Producer
For the Love of the Land (Earth Focus) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nicky Milne, Director, Executive Producer, Producer
Kim Spencer, Executive Producer
Jon Christensen, Producer
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer
A New Deal for Los Angeles (Artbound) • KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer
Anna Rau, Director, Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
David Kipen, Host
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Nuestra Tierra y Su Futuro • KMEX
San Diego Safari Park Show • KVEA
Jose Garcia, Director
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Carlos Munive, Editor
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent
Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent
Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer
Aldo Rizzo, Editor
Crime/Social Issues
5 Days That Changed L.A. • ABC7
Antonio Salazar-Hobson (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
Can We All Get Along? The Segregation of John Muir High School • PBS SoCal
Pablo Miralles, Director, Producer, Writer
Clark Harris, Editor, Writer
Michelle Merker, Executive Producer
Food Sovereignty (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer
Stef Ferrari, Producer
Austin Straub, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer
Carlos Alfronso Corral, Director
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Inside The Issues: L.A. Riots – 30 years • Spectrum News 1
Arts
Duchamp Comes to Pasadena (Artbound) • KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Anne Edgar, Executive Producer
David Grabias, Director, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Elizabeth Newman, Producer
Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Co-Producer
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Love and Rockets (Artbound) • KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Jose Luis Figueroa, Director, Producer
Omar Foglio, Director, Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Ana Paola Rodriguez, Producer
Eric Waldron, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
A Rubén Ortiz-Torres Story (Artbound) • KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Moni Vargas, Director, Producer
Michael Vargas, Director, Director of Photography
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Culture/History
African American Foodways (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Director, Executive Producer
Stef Ferrari, Producer
Austin Straub, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer
Asher Emmanuel, Editor
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Food as Resistance (Broken Bread) • KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Emily Mraz, Executive Producer
Natasha Phan, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Director
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Edgar Sardarian, Editor
Jesus Silva, Editor
Korean Food (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer
Stef Ferrari, Producer
Austin Straub, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Hector A. Pacheco, Supervising Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Nosotros (NOS) • KVEA/NBC4
Mekahlo Medina, Co-Executive Producer, Co-Host, Editor
Sandra Bonilla, Co-Host, Co-Producer
Returning Bruce’s Beach: A 100-Year Journey to Justice • LA County Channel
Andrew Veis, Executive Producer
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Judith Green, Executive Producer
John Vande Wege, Camera, Editor, Producer, Writer
Geoffrey Prather, Camera
Mayra Vasquez, Camera
Larry Savala, Camera
Miguel Arcega, Camera
Geo Labrada, Camera
Alejandro Galvan, Camera
Carla Carlini, Associate Producer
Joe McDonald, Associate Producer
Informational Series (more than 50% remote)
60 Años A Tu Lado • KMEX
Salvador C. Garcia, Executive Producer, Writer
Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer
Maydie Encinas-Escobar, Director, Executive Producer
Luis Ortiz Cortez, Editor, Producer
Marco A Flores, Executive Producer
Arturo Quezada, Camera
Octavio Valdez, On-Camera Talent
Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer
Oswaldo Borraez, Host
Diana Alvarado, On-Camera Talent
Alejandra Santamaria, Executive Producer
Andrea González, Host
Yarel Ramos, On-Camera Talent
Helping the Trans Community (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer
Aldo Rizzo, Editor
Mario Marval, Editor
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent
Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent
Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Rompiendo Barreras (El Condado Contigo) • LA County Channel
Naibe Reynoso, Anchor, Producer
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Michael Wilson, Executive Producer
Carla Carlini, Producer
Joe McDonald, Producer
Liliana Escalante, Segment Producer
Geo Labrada, Camera
Miguel Torres, Camera
Alejandro Galvan, Editor
The Survivors (Hear Me Out) • Los Angeles Times
Karen Foshay, Senior Producer
Jamie Novogrod, Executive Producer
Michael Ray, Editor
Eda Benjakul, Segment Producer
Joey Larson, Director of Photography
Helki Frantzen, Director of Photography
Trevor Jackson, Camera
Denise Callahan, Co-Executive Producer
Informational Series (more than 50% studio)
I Was There When…. • NBCLA
Los Angeles Times Today • Spectrum News 1
Entertainment
How German Exiles Shaped Hollywood (Lost LA) • KCET
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host
Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer
Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer
Angela Boisvert, Producer
Bill Dotson, Co-Producer
Matt Litwiller, Editor
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Lindsee Diaz, Associate Producer
Live from the Oscars • KTLA5
Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
Grace Mendoza, Executive Producer
Chris Reilly, Executive Producer
Sam Rubin, Executive Producer, On-Camera Talent
Bryan Hileman, Director
Angel C. Kim, Senior Supervising Producer
Jessica Holmes, Reporter
Doug Kolk, On-Camera Talent
Michael Harris (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
Oscar Actresses (The Envelope Roundtable) • Spectrum News 1
Jamie Novogrod, Executive Producer
Christopher Argentieri, Executive Producer
Denise Callahan, Co-Executive Producer
Kevin Haulihan, Senior Producer
Elena Howe, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Steward, Editor
Andy Viner, Editor
Andrés Orellana, Editor
Brian Callahan, Director
David Todd, Associate Producer
Nick Norton, Associate Producer
Nicholas Acosta, Associate Producer
Ben Church, Producer
Mia Henry, Associate Producer
Annemarie Hauser, Associate Producer
Amy Kaufman, Host
Music Composition
Artbound: Giant Robot • KCET
Dan the Automator, Composer
Lost LA: From Little Tokyo to Crenshaw • KCET
Steven Gernes, Composer
Tyler Sabbag, Composer
The Migrant Kitchen: Russian Food • KCET
Jose Parody, Composer
News Series
El Oasis del Fútbol • KVEA
Pizarron 52 • KVEA
Sports Special
Beyond The Sport: Battling ALS • Spectrum News 1
Camino a Catar • KVEA
Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)
Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Backstage: Lakers “Showtime Reunion” • Spectrum SportsNet
Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)
Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Access SportsNet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
Live Sports Coverage
Los Angeles Clippers Basketball • Bally Sports SoCal
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz • Spectrum SportsNet
Sports Feature
Are The Savannah Bananas the Future of Baseball? (Los Angeles Times)
• Los Angeles Times
Mark E. Potts, Camera, Editor, Producer
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Kent Nishimura, Camera
Vin Scully’s Final Homestand (Backstage: Dodgers) • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Brad Feig, Producer
Jose Guzman, Editor
Sports Tease
Dustin Brown – Final Regular Season Game • Bally Sports West
Tony Stefanelli, Editor
Lakers Opening Night • Spectrum SportsNet
Kareem Arnold, Editor, Producer
Live Special Events – Programming
Desfile de las Rosas 2022 • KMEX
Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer
Armando Acevedo, Director
Nancy Aguilar-Mejia, Associate Producer
Migbelis Castellanos, Host
Yarel Ramos, Host
Luis Sandoval, Host
Lights, Camera, Take Action! • KTLA5
Rams Los Ángeles Celebra a sus Campeones • KVEA
Live Special Events – News
Countdown to the Super Bowl LVI • KTLA5
L.A. Pride Parade • ABC7
WeHo Pride Parade 2022 • KTLA5
Marcus Smith, Executive Producer
Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Executive Producer
Jacob Burch, Executive Producer
Chris Reilly, Executive Producer
Bryan Hileman, Director
Claudine Sarmiento, Producer
Pablo Chacon, Producer
Jennifer Thang, Producer
Cher Calvin, Host
Pedro Rivera, Host
Gene Kang, Reporter
Megan Telles, Reporter
Feature Segment
Carpenters: A Musical Legacy (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1
Tara Lynn Wagner, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Mr. Charlie’s Second Chance (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer
Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Mario Marval, Editor
Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer
Parteras” The Art of Giving Birth” (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent
Mario Marval, Editor
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Luis Miron, Associate Producer
Photographing 1972’s Wattstax Celebration (Artbound) • KCET
Angela Boisvert, Executive Producer
Justin Cram, Executive Producer
Carren Jao, Producer
Dan Leonard, Editor
Raising Jovani (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent
Mario Marval, Editor
Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer
Information Segment
Gentrification in Chinatown (Broken Bread) • KCET
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Emily Mraz, Executive Producer
Natasha Phan, Executive Producer
Chris Low, Director of Photography
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Ella Hatamian, Editor
Clara Bottoms, Producer
The Rolletes (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Amaya Pinto, Executive Producer
Mario Marval, Editor
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent
Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer
Space for Healing (Earth Focus) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nicky Milne, Executive Producer, Producer
Kim Spencer, Executive Producer
Valeria Cardi, Producer
Jon Christensen, Producer
Luis Alfonso De la Parra, Associate Producer
Angela Boisvert, Producer
Robert McDonnell, Senior Supervising Producer
Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event
The Death of Vin Scully • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Huracán Ian • KVEA
Wild Pursuit • ABC7
Entertainment News Story
The Mozart of Hip Hop (CBS2 News at 6am) • CBS2/KCAL9
Suzanne Marques, Reporter
Portrait of Poitier – Remembering A Show Biz Legend (Eyewitness News at 5pm)
• ABC7
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Cheryl L. Diano, Editor, Producer
Business/Consumer News Story
La Industria del Cannabis (Noticias 34 a las 11pm) • KMEX
Oswaldo Borraez, Reporter
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer
Who’s Hogging All the Parking? (NBC4 News at 4pm & 11pm) • NBC4
Josh Davis, Producer
Joel Grover, Reporter
Scott Weber, Camera, Editor
Crime/Social Issues News Story
Attacked: The Story of Kim Glass (KCAL9 News at 9pm) • CBS2/KCAL9
Joy Benedict, Reporter
Fighting Fentanyl (KTLA News at 10pm) • KTLA5
Kareen Wynter, Reporter, Writer
Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer
Christian Grow, Camera
Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor
La Muñeca Barbada (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA
Alejandra Ortiz Chagin, Reporter, Writer
LWOP Leadership (KCAL9 News at 8pm) • CBS2/KCAL9
Suzie Suh, Producer, Reporter, Writer
PEPTOC (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA
Dunia Elvir, Reporter
The Proposal (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Gigi Graciette, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Art/Cultural/Historical News Story
El Mariachi y Su Historia (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6am) • KVEA
Sandra O’Neill, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Las Rosies (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA
Sandra O’Neill, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Mexican School Historic Site in Azusa (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 11pm) • KVEA
Dinorah Perez, Reporter
Napalm Girl: 50 Years Later (Eyewitness News at 10pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Sugar Hill (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Brooke Thomas, Anchor, Reporter
Environment News Story
Calor Extremo, El Asesino Silencioso (Edition Digital) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer
Claudia Carrera, Reporter
Can Fungus Reverse Climate Change? (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1)
• Spectrum News 1
Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
It’s in the Wash – Microfiber Pollution (Your Evening on Spectrum News)
• Spectrum News 1
Dave Stoelk, Camera, Editor, Reporter, Writer
Seaweed Cow Burps (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1
Jo Kwon, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Health/Science News Story
Fusion Energy – Our Future Power? (Your Morning on Spectrum News 1)
• Spectrum News 1
Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Writer, Host
Teaching The Blind To See (CBS2 News at 5pm) • CBS2/KCAL9
Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer, Writer
Daniel Caston, Camera
Human Interest News Story
Cher Calvin Takes the Leap: Female Skydivers Soar (KTLA5 News at 5pm) • KTLA5
Cher Calvin, Reporter
Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera
Angel C. Kim, Producer
Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
Former Homeless Influencer Changing Lives (KTLA5 News at 10pm & 11pm)
• KTLA5
Carlos Saucedo, Reporter
Chris Pace, Camera, Editor
Life at 108 Years Old (Your Evening on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1
Ariel Wesler, Reporter
Planes, Burgers, and Spotting (Your Evening on Spectrum News 1)
• Spectrum News 1
Dave Stoelk, Camera, Editor, Reporter, Writer
Vests for Ukraine (Fox11 News at 7pm) • KTTV-TV
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter
Investigative News Story
Food For The Homeless Thrown Out (CBS2 News at 11pm) • CBS2/KCAL9
David Goldstein, Reporter
Vagones del Terror (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6pm) • KVEA
Norma Ribeiro, Reporter
Sports News Story
Amputee Overcomes the Impossible (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5
Krystle Rich-Bell, Reporter
Be Like Carter (Fox11 10 O’clock News) • KTTV-TV
Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter, Writer
Anthony Ruiz, Editor
Gino Arias, Camera
Vin Scully Obit (Fox11 10 O’clock News) • KTTV-TV
Joe Finkle, Producer, Writer
Jake Frahm, Editor
Vin Scully: Legendary Life (Eyewitness News at 11pm) • ABC7
Curt Sandoval, Reporter
Short Promo – Sports
ABC7 & Rams “This Is Our City” • ABC7
Chris Gordon, Senior Producer
El Mundial en tu Idioma • KVEA
Mario Del Olmo, Writer
Timothy Paine, Editor
Lakers Launch • Spectrum SportsNet
Andrew Cleary, Director
Pete Carril, Director
Pablo Bujosa Rodrigez, Camera, Editor
Kike Adanez, Camera
Short Promo – News/Topical
Broken Bread • KCET
Emily Mraz, Producer
Ella Hatamian, Editor
LAUSD Strategic Plan – READY FOR THE WORLD • KLCS
Jaime Jimenez, Executive Producer
The Migrant Kitchen • KCET
Antonio Diaz, Executive Producer
Noticiero Telemundo 52 “Aquí” • KVEA
Mario Del Olmo, Writer
Timothy Paine, Editor
Public Service Announcement
Black History Month 2022 Biddy Mason • CBS2/KCAL9
Marlo T. Bluford, Producer
Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer
Glenn Yasuo Shimada, Camera
Distracted Dining • LA36
Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer
Yury Polissky, Director, Editor, Writer
Hispanic Heritage Month • KVEA
Luigi Bellizzi, Executive Producer
Gorgina Sinnot, Producer
Karina Lange, Producer
Timothy Pine, Producer
Fatima Goncalves, Executive Producer
Alejandro Chipana, Producer
Angel Domenech, Executive Producer
Claudia Pernia, Producer
STATION AWARDS*
Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4:00am-11:00am
CBS2 News This Morning at 6am • CBS2
Kacee Enzor, Producer
Jessika Ming-Yonekawa, Executive Producer
Annette Zapata, Executive Producer
Ron Magdaleno, Director
Eyewitness News at 6am • ABC7
Good Day LA • KTTV-TV
KTLA Morning News at 7am • KTLA5
Noticias 34 a las 5am • KMEX
Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6am • KVEA
Today in LA at 6am • NBC4
Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1
Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11:00am-7:00pm
CBS2 News at 6pm • CBS2
Courtney Ellinger, Producer
Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer
Eyewitness News at 5pm • ABC7
Fox 11 News Special Report • KTTV-TV
KTLA News at 11am • KTLA5
NBC4 News at 5pm • NBC4
Noticias 34 a las 6pm • KMEX
Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA
Your Afternoon on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1
Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7:00pm-12:00am
CBS2 News at 11pm • CBS2
Mika Edwards, Producer
Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer
Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer
Eyewitness News at 11pm • ABC7
Fox 11 News at 10pm • KTTV-TV
KCAL9 News at 10pm • KCAL9
Courtney Ellinger, Executive Producer
Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer
Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer
KTLA News at 10pm • KTLA5
NBC4 News at 7pm • NBC4
Noticias 34 a las 11pm • KMEX
Noticias Telemundo 52 a las 11pm • KVEA
Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1
*Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.