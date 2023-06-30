Location Managers Guild Unveils 2023 LMGI Awards Nominations

The Location Managers Guild International is out with the nominations for its 10th anniversary LMGI Awards, which honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, TV and commercials worldwide. See the list below.
The LMGI Awards will be handed Saturday, August 26, at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
Location scout Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive this year’s Trailblazer Award. Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian and the Eva Monley Awards will be announced later.
Here are the nominees for the 2023 LMGI Awards:
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series
Jack Ryan – Season 3 –Prime Video
Succession – Season 4 – HBO l Max
The Diplomat – Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5 – Hulu/MGM Studios“
The Last of Us – HBO l Max
The Old Man – FX Networks
Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series
1923 – Paramount
Peaky Blinders – Season 6 – Netflix
Perry Mason – Season 2 – HBO l Max
See – Season 3 – Apple TV +
Westworld – Season 4 – HBO l Max
Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology or Limited Series
A Spy Among Friends – Prime Video
Daisy Jones and the Six – Prime Video
The White Lotus – Season 2 – HBO l Max
Queen Charlotte – Netflix
White House Plumbers – HBO l Max
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
John Wick: Chapter 4 – Lionsgate
Tár – Focus/Universal Pictures
The Covenant – Netflix
Troll – Netflix
Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix
Argentina 1985 – Prime Video
The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures
The Woman King – Tri Star Pictures/Sony Pictures
Outstanding Locations in a Commercial
AirPods Pro “Quiet the Noise”
Apple “The Greatest”
Go RVing Canada “You Are Out There”
Icelandair “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave”
Visit California “Kidifornia Family Vacation”
Outstanding Film Commission
The Alberta Film Commissions (Calgary, Edmonton)/Calgary Economic Development – The Last of Us
The City of Brantford – The Handmaids Tale Season 5
The City of Worcester, MA Film Commission – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Czech Film Commission – The Gray Man
The Montana Film Office – 1923
The Oklahoma Film + Music Office – Reservation Dogs Season 2
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.