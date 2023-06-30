Location Managers Guild Unveils 2023 LMGI Awards Nominations

The Location Managers Guild International is out with the nominations for its 10th anniversary LMGI Awards, which honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, TV and commercials worldwide. See the list below.

The LMGI Awards will be handed Saturday, August 26, at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Location scout Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive this year’s Trailblazer Award. Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian and the Eva Monley Awards will be announced later.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 LMGI Awards:

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

Jack Ryan – Season 3 –Prime Video

Succession – Season 4 – HBO l Max

The Diplomat – Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5 – Hulu/MGM Studios“

The Last of Us – HBO l Max

The Old Man – FX Networks

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

1923 – Paramount

Peaky Blinders – Season 6 – Netflix

Perry Mason – Season 2 – HBO l Max

See – Season 3 – Apple TV +

Westworld – Season 4 – HBO l Max

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology or Limited Series

A Spy Among Friends – Prime Video

Daisy Jones and the Six – Prime Video

The White Lotus – Season 2 – HBO l Max

Queen Charlotte – Netflix

White House Plumbers – HBO l Max

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Lionsgate

Tár – Focus/Universal Pictures

The Covenant – Netflix

Troll – Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix

Argentina 1985 – Prime Video

The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures

The Woman King – Tri Star Pictures/Sony Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial

AirPods Pro “Quiet the Noise”

Apple “The Greatest”

Go RVing Canada “You Are Out There”

Icelandair “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave”

Visit California “Kidifornia Family Vacation”

Outstanding Film Commission

The Alberta Film Commissions (Calgary, Edmonton)/Calgary Economic Development – The Last of Us

The City of Brantford – The Handmaids Tale Season 5

The City of Worcester, MA Film Commission – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Czech Film Commission – The Gray Man

The Montana Film Office – 1923

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office – Reservation Dogs Season 2