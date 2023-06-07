Locarno Unveils Participants For 2023 Edition Of Open Doors Industry Sidebar Focused On Latin America & Caribbean

The Locarno Film Festival has announced the line-up for the 21st edition of its Open Doors program, which will focus on filmmakers from underrepresented countries in Latin America and the Caribbean for the second year running.

The program runs online in July and onsite during the festival’s Locarno Pro Days industry sidebar, running from August 3 to 9.

The eight films in development selected for its Project Hub coproduction platform include Milky Way (Vía láctea) from Costa Rican director Paz Fábrega, whose Cold Water of the Sea won the Tiger Award in Rotterdam in 2010.



Further projects include exiled Nicaraguan director Gloria Carrión’s animated hybrid work Pantasma; Jamaican director Gibrey Allen’s Raised by Goats; first-time Venezuelan filmmaker Carlos Zerpa’s LOA. Kill Your Masters (LOA. Mata a tus amos) as well as vampire western Last of the Kings by Peruvian director Victor Checa. His first feature The Shape of Things to Come (Tiempos futuros) was presented at Tallinn Black Nights.

Other countries represented in the Hub are Bolivia, Dominican Republic and El Salvador.

The projects will be in running the $55,000 Open Doors Grant, the $8,500 (€8,000) CNC prize and the $6,400 (€6,000) Arte prize as well as a number of in-kind awards.

The eight producers selected for the Producers Lab include Guatemala’s Joaquín Ruano, executive producer on César Díaz’s Cannes 2019 Caméra d’Or winner Our Mothers (Nuestras madres) and Honduras’s Ana Isabel Martins Palacios, whose credits include Mario Ramos’ La Condesa.

Alongside its long-running Projects’ Hub and Producers’ Lab, Open Doors is launching a third strand bannered the Directors’ Club this year.

The talent-focused program is aimed at directors with short or feature-length films selected for the Open Doors Screenings, a sidebar within Locarno’s official selection.

The participants and their films will be announced together with the official selection of the Locarno Film Festival on 5 July 2023.

“In the last few years, we have seen the directors of the Open Doors Screenings naturally connect within the festival. To encourage this and provide the attending filmmakers with even more opportunities to make the most out of their festival experience, we have decided to create a special talent hub for them, the Directors’ Club,” said Zsuzsi Bánkuti, Head of Open Doors.

The full list of Open Doors Project and Producers

Projects’ Hub

Desidia

Director: Leandro Grillo

Producer: Alejandra Antequera, Trisomia Cine

Bolivia

El ultimo rey (Last of Kings)

Director: Victor Checa

Producer: Jimena Hospina, Pierrot Films

Peru, Germany, Mexico

Libertinas (Libertines)

Director: Leslie Ortiz

Producer: Adriana Morán, Relativo Films

El Salvador

LOA. Mata a tus amos (LOA. Kill Your Masters)

Director: Carlos Zerpa

Producer: Carlos Zerpa, Mecha

Venezuela

Pantasma

Director: Gloria Carrión

Producer: Leonor Zúniga

Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras

Raised by Goats

Director: Gibrey Allen

Producer: Nadean Rawlins, Raw Management Agency

Jamaica

Tres balas (Three Bullets)

Director: Génesis Valenzuela

Producer:Wendy Espinal, Colectivo Cinematográfico 81

Dominican Republic

Vía láctea (Milky Way)

Director: Paz Fábrega

Producer: Federico Moreira, La Mayor Cine

Costa Rica, Uruguay



Producers’ Lab

Veronica Haro

Abril films, Ecuador

Ana Isabel Martins Palacios

Fosforito Films, Honduras

Daniela Muñoz

Estudio ST, Cuba

Carlos Ormeño Palma

La Fiebre Films, Peru

Gregorio Rodríguez

Casa Latina Films, Dominican Republic

Joaquín Ruano

Producciones Concepción, Guatemala

Samuel Suffren

Kitfilms, Haiti

Ivana Urízar

Cine Mío, Paraguay