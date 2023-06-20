Locarno To Honor Award-Winning Taiwanese Director Tsai Ming-Liang

The Locarno Film Festival will fete multi-award-winning Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang with an Honorary Career Leopard award at the upcoming edition running from August 2 to 12.

Regarded as a key figure in the Second New Wave of Taiwanese cinema, Malaysian-born Tsai Ming-liang made his debut in the early 1990s, breaking out internationally with Vive L’Amour, which won Venice’s Golden Lion in 1994.

Other award-winning titles include with The River, which won the Jury Award at Berlin in 1996, while in 2009, his work Visage (Face) became the first film to be included in the collection of the Louvre Museum’s “Le Louvre s’offre aux cineastes”.

Tsai’s connections with the art world have grown over the years and he has been invited to participate in various art exhibitions and festivals, while he developed aesthetic ideas such as “Hand-sculpted Cinema” and “The removal of industrial processes from art making”.

The festival’s celebration of Tsai’s career will include a panel conversation with the director on the future of cinema on August 3 as well as a screening of his 2020 film Days (Rizi).

He will be presented with the prize in ceremony of Locarno’s landmark Piazza Grande open-air screening venue on August 6..

“The cinema of Tsai Ming-liang entails a passionate convergence of stories and languages. From the outset he has been able to capture the multiple identities of a creative pathway through the complex articulations of both Taiwanese history and his personal story as a Chinese moving between Malaysia and Taiwan,” said Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.

“In his films, eroticism and observation join with formal research and narration to form a filmography of striking beauty, awe and wonder, in which the urban melancholy of the post-modern metropolis has been given new and nuanced portrayals. Tsai Ming-liang is a filmmaker who examines the cinema and the world with lucidity and feeling.”

The tribute will also include a public exhibition featuring experimental works such as Transformation (2012); Your Face, 2018) and The Tree (2021).

Previous recipients of the Honorary Career Leopard include Francesco Rosi, Claude Goretta, Bruno Ganz, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Peter-Christian Fueter, Sergio Castellitto, Víctor Erice, Marlen Khutsiev, Bulle Ogier, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, Fredi M. Murer, Dante Spinotti and Costa-Gavras.