Liza Koshy To Host Home Reno Series ‘Empty Nest Refresh’ For Roku

Roku is doing up its house and has tasked Liza Koshy to help.

The streamer has ordered Empty Nest Refresh from Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn’s Velvet Hammer Media.

Koshy, who starred in YouTube original series Liza on Demand and was the first female transformer in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will host the series with interior designer Orlando Soria serving as the series’ design expert.

Empty Nest Refresh follows young adults moving out of their parents’ houses, but before they go, to show their love and appreciation, they’re turning their childhood bedrooms into the rooms of their parents’ dreams.

Dean Ollins serves as showrunner on the six-episode series and will exec produce alongside O’Connell, Quinn and Koshy. Nick Alarcon serves as a co-executive producer.

“Our streamers are huge fans of home renovation series, and we’re thrilled to work with the production team, Liza, and Orlando to bring a fresh, multi-generational take on this beloved genre,” says Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “On a personal note, it’s incredibly rewarding to partner with Velvet Hammer Media on one of their first series — having worked so closely with Jennifer and Rebecca at the onset of my career.”

“Moving out of your family home is a big step in your ‘adulting’ journey. It’s equally emotional and exciting for both parents and kids, as both prepare to enter the next chapter of their lives,” added Koshy.

“Empty Nest Refresh captures an incredibly relatable, and often emotional, life transition, blending heartfelt moments, humor and home design. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the charismatic Liza Koshy, inventive Orlando Soria and our longtime friends at Roku. Together, we’re delivering a unique spin on the home renovation genre,” added O’Connell and Quinn.