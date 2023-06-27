Liz Cheney Zeroes In Problem Of American Politics: “We’re Electing Idiots”

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has a succinct take on what’s wrong with American politics: “We’re electing idiots.”

Cheney, whose criticism of former President Donald Trump likely cost her her congressional seat last year, was interviewed at an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York on Monday by David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group.

He asked Cheney whether she would consider an independent White House bid.

She answered, “What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots, and so I don’t look at it through the lens of, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do. I look at it through the lens of, ‘How do we elect serious people?’ And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

She went on to blame the problem in part on the closed primary process.

Cheney is now a professor at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. NBC News’ Lester Holt sat down with her at the Aspen Ideas Festival for an interview to air on Tuesday.