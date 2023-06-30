Little Big Town To Host Inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards

Little Big Town is helping usher in the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.

The country music group will be hosting the show from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville in September. Inducted as Opry members in 2014, the group will also perform a medley of their greatest hits at the iconic venue. The People’s Choice Country Awards will air live across NBC and Peacock.

“We are honored to host the inaugural ‘People’s Choice Country Awards,’ especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” the group said in a statement on Friday. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music.”

“Little Big Town is a force in country music and a beloved staple on Music Row,” said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As Opry members, they’ve delighted fans for years on the world-famous stage and we’re honored to have them host, perform and bring this inaugural ceremony to life for our NBC and Peacock audiences.”

NBCUniversal announced the country music spinoff of the People’s Choice Awards in March.

The two-hour telecast will “lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue,” according to NBCU.

The People’s Choice Country Awards will recognize the “biggest and best” of country music, chosen entirely by fans. Honorary awards will also be bestowed.

The two-hour ceremony will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock.