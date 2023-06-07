Lionel Messi On Verge Of Move To MLS — Reports

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is seemingly heading stateside.

According to a series of reports, the 35-year-old Argentine is close to hedging out a deal to join MLS side Inter Miami after confirming earlier this week that he will leave the French capital after two years with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Neither Messi nor Miami has commented on reports or announced any details of a potential deal; however, respected Spanish sports journalist Guillem Balague, author of a recent and authorized biography of the World Cup winner, tweeted Wednesday morning: “Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami.”

Additionally, soccer insider Fabrizio Romano tweeted this afternoon that the deal has been finalized and an announcement confirming the move is imminent.

If all is confirmed, the deal would be a monumental move that could alter the scope and shape of Major League Soccer and drastically flip the fortunes of the upstart Inter Miami, partly owned by David Beckham and based in Fort Lauderdale, which has never won a playoff game.

Earlier this month, it had been widely reported that Messi was considering a highly lucrative deal from Saudi club Al Ittihad, but an unnamed source told NYT’s The Athletic that Messi’s camp was no longer considering a move to the Middle East. That same source told the outlet that Messi was set on a romantic return to FC Barcelona, where he spent over two decades, winning 34 titles and scoring a record 672 goals, or Miami, where he owns property and has frequently vacationed.

Messi’s father Jorge was even pictured meeting Barcelona president Joan Laporta this week, but reports suggest that financial difficulties at the Spanish giants, which initially prompted Messi’s exit, have halted the club from offering the Argentine an official deal, swaying his hand towards Miami. The Athletic reports that if he were to sign with the club, he could make his debut as early as July 21 in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

A stateside move for Messi would also be a huge win for Apple, which landed a deal last summer for rights to broadcast MLS games over ten years. The Argentine forward is one of the world’s biggest sporting names, and, after this year’s World Cup win, perhaps the most decorated soccer player alive, with a large fanbase in both Europe and Latin America.

In fact, earlier this week, the streamer locked a four-part docuseries about Messi from Smuggler Entertainment’s Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling-Smith, Brian Carmody, and Matt Renner. The currently untitled series filmed in Paris, Qatar, and Argentina tracks the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win.

Messi has previously gone on the record with his desire to play in the MLS at some point in his career.

During a wide-ranging 2020 interview with Spanish TV channel La Sexta, he said: “I would like to play in the United States someday. It’s always been one of my dreams, but I don’t know if it will happen.”