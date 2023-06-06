Lionel Messi Docuseries Gets Green Light At Apple TV+

A four-part docuseries about soccer superstar Lionel Messi, from Smuggler Entertainment’s Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling-Smith, Brian Carmody and Matt Renner, is heading to Apple TV+.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, the as-yet untitled series filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, tracks the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

The docuseries is executive produced by Emmy winner Pastore (Free Solo, Jane), Emmy and Tony Award winners Smith and Carmody, and Emmy winner Renner (Free Solo, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth) of Smuggler Entertainment, alongside Jon Henion (Welcome to Wrexham) and Juan Camilo Cruz (In Her Hands).

Filmmakers followed Messi throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. From Qatar’s training grounds to the chaos of press junkets to the quiet contemplation of Messi’s private room, the series looks at the public and private worlds of Messi, as well as that of his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage to Qatar. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, fans, and commentators. The docuseries charts the dramatic path of his first match with the Argentina national football team where he was shown a red card in his first minute, to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016, and ultimately the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player.

The docuseries is produced for Apple by Smuggler Entertainment, and produced in association with Pegsa.





