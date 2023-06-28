Lily-Rose Depp Calls Controversial Explicit Scenes In ‘The Idol’ “Important” And “Intentional”

For months now, critics on Twitter and elsewhere have challenged The Idol’s more explicit scenes, describing some of them as examples of toxic masculinity, rape culture and torture porn and questioning their value. Now, the show’s star, Lily-Rose Depp, has responded to those sentiments in an interview with Vogue Australia.

“We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine – I think all the best art is [polarizing]. I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly,” she told the magazine. “So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that what was thought to be a six episode first season for the show would only be five. On the same day, longtime conservative media watchdog the Parents Television and Media Council said in a statement, “HBO should run far from this Sam Levinson-produced program that glamorizes and egregiously markets extreme sexual abuse to teens by refusing to renew it for a second season.”

While some media reports had HBO canceling the show, Deadline later reported that HBO was denying reports that it had already been canceled, saying a “decision on a second season of The Idol has not been determined.”

Would Depp be up for another season? She called the show “the most fun” she’s ever had on a project. And it was rewarding to boot, she told Vogue.

“I felt like it allowed me to tap into something in myself that I hadn’t before. My favorite thing ever was going on set and being like, ‘I’m not actually sure what this scene’s about, I’m not sure what this scene’s going to be. We might just improvise the whole thing, or not.’ I really like that spontaneity and that was something I learned about myself shooting, that’s something that really works for me. I like being kept on my toes, creatively, that way. It allowed all of us to be super-loose and super — connected with each other. You have to be kind of locked in with each other so you can flow creatively in that way.”

