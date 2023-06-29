Lifetime Greenlights ‘How She Caught A Killer’: Sarah Drew To Star And EP

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given a thumbs-up to another ripped from the headlines movie — this time starring network mainstay Sarah Drew.

How She Caught a Killer follows Detective Linda Murphy (Drew), a fresh-out-of-the-police academy rookie who overhears her boss, detective David Goodman (Eric Keenleyside) talking about a serial killer in the area who seems to be targeting sex workers. Teaming up with FBI agent Neil Carter (Jamall Johnson), Linda fights to go undercover to help solve the murders and, if all goes accordingly, capture a serial killer.

Delilah Hamlin is also set to star as a former sex worker and aspiring nurse who is the killer’s first victim.

Inspired by a true story, How She Caught a Killer will debut Saturday, August 19 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.

How She Caught a Killer is produced for Lifetime by Suspense Productions and Tiny Riot. The film is executive produced by Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg, Jason Egenberg, and Drew, who has an overall movie deal with Lifetime.

Robin Hays directs off a script by Yuri Baranovsky and Angela Gulner.

Drew previously starred in the Lifetime movies Stolen By Their Father: The Lizbeth Meredith Story(2022); Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022) which she also wrote; Twinkle All the Way (2019) and Christmas Pen Pals (2018).

Drew is represented by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and Yorn Levine.