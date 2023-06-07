Lifetime Releases First Look Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix In New Movie “Buying Back My Daughter”

Hours before Bravo is set to air the part three of its much-anticipated Vanderpump Rules Reunion, Lifetime has released a first look image of Ariana Madix in her new Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter.

As Deadline reported exclusively in March, Madix joined the Meagan Good starrer, which is about a mother who finds her missing teenage daughter being sex trafficked on an escort website. Madix plays Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

The movie will air in the fall.

Before booking the film, Madix found herself knee-deep in a “Scandoval” involving her Vanderpump Rules ex-boyfriend Tom Sandova, who hooked up with her friend Raquel Leviss. The affair has already played a big role in Parts 1 and 2 of the reunion.

Tonight’s episode of the reunion is dubbed “Secrets Revealed.” Here’s the logline: “In one of the most shocking secrets revealed episodes in Vanderpump Rules history, fans will get a deeper glimpse into the fallout of the group post-#Scandoval. Never-before-seen moments from the summer will shed a new light on glaring secrets that have since been revealed. Plus, fans will see bonus footage from months before season 10 began as Tom and Katie face the reality of their divorce while still living together.”

Buying Back My Daughter is produced by Front Street Pictures and Charles Cooper for distribution by Lifetime. Executive producers are Good, Orly Adelson and Allen Lewis with James Jope as co-executive producer. Troy Scott directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall.