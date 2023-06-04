‘Life On Mars’ Creators Announce “With A Heavy Heart” Sequel ‘Lazarus’ Won’t Be Happening

Life on Mars was one of the UK’s most popular dramas when it aired a decade and a half ago, and its many fans were geared up for the highly anticipated revival show Lazarus.

However, the show’s creators Matthew Graham and Ashley Pharoah have announced this will no longer be happening. The team took to social media on Saturday to report to fans:

It is with a heavy heart that the creators of #LifeOnMars have confirmed that the highly anticipated revival show, #Lazarus, will no longer be moving forward.



The original Life on Mars – made by Kudos – was shown for two seasons on the BBC between 2006 and 2007, drawing big audiences and critical acclaim for its tale of a policeman DI Sam Tyler (John Simm) who has an accident and finds himself taken back in time to 1970s Manchester.

The show drew praise for its mixture of mystery, science fiction and police procedural, and twice won the International Emmy Award for Best Series.

Tyler’s boss in the 1970s era Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister) also appeared in the three-series sequel, Ashes to Ashes, starring Keeley Hawes.

Pharaoh added at the weekend that there were still hopes fans would receive the new material in some form.