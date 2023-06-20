‘Life Of Pi’ Sets Broadway Closing Date

Life of Pi, Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel, will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, July 23.

The closing date was announced by producers today. Hiran Abeysekera, who won an Olivier Award for his role as the title character Pi Patel, will play his final Broadway performance on Sunday, July 9, with cast member Uma Paranjpe taking over the role on Tuesday, July 11.

Paranjpe’s Pi will be portrayed as female in a gender-flipped version of Chakrabarti’s original script.

A North American tour of Life of Pi is scheduled to launch in fall of 2024, with locations and dates to be announced.

The play opened at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 30. It recently won three Tony Awards for its scenic design, lighting and costumes, a more modest showing than the nine Olivier Awards – including Best New Play and Best Featured Actor (Abeysekera) – for its West End staging.

Directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi utilizes an impressive menagerie of life-sized puppets to tell the tale of 16-year-old Pi who survives a shipwreck only to share a lifeboat with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.