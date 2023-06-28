Liam Neeson’s Latest Action Film, ‘Retribution,’ Releases Official Trailer

Break out the popcorn. Liam Neeson is back in Retribution, an action film that calls back to 1994’s Speed. Instead of a bus, Neeson is trapped in an SUV with his kids, and can’t risk getting out or pressure triggers will cause the vehicle to explode.

Neeson, at a still-robust age 71, has spawned a genre of minding-his-own-business guy that is forced to seek vengeance by circumstances ever since his first such film, 2008’s Taken. This latest offering fits neatly into that pantheon.

In the film, Neeson is compelled to engage with an anonymous voice on his cell phone, a character that sends him across the city to execute a series of violent demands.

The film includes appearances from Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz.

Retribution, from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, is in theaters Aug. 25. Watch the trailer above.