John Leguizamo’s MSNBC Docuseries ‘Leguizamo Does America’ Renewed For Season 2

John Leguizamo’s got legs. His docuseries Leguizamo Does America has been renewed for a second season on MSNBC.

Season 2 of the travelogue-style show, produced by NBC News Studios, will take Leguizamo to a new selection of cities (exact locations will be revealed later). Season 1 of the series created and hosted by Leguizamo followed the Emmy and Tony winner as he visited “five major U.S. cities and one territory – New York City, Miami, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico – to showcase and explore each of their thriving Latino communities first hand.”

The format, featuring the host’s “characteristic edge, energy and wit,” captures Leguizamo interacting with celebrity guests (season 1 included comedian George Lopez and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez), along with “fascinating local heroes, young actors, community leaders, and more.” The series is built around Leguizamo’s longstanding advocacy and celebration of Latin culture.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to go deeper into America and keep exploring Latin excellence and go to the source of our happiness!” said Leguizamo, whose roots are in Puerto Rico and Colombia. “More Latin legends dinners, more eating and laughter!”

Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, said in a statement, “The team behind Leguizamo Does America created an illuminating series that is as savvy and clever as it is savory and colorful – told through the lens of one of the most iconic voices of the Latino community. This show proves once again that there is an audience for diverse stories, and we are so excited MSNBC is its home for another season.”

“It’s been such an honor and pleasure to create, develop and produce this series with a partner as talented, brilliant and passionate as John Leguizamo,” said Liz Cole, president of NBC News Studios. “We’re especially proud to help put a spotlight on the Latino community’s rich culture and significant contributions to this country, working with a predominantly Latino editorial and production staff. We had an exciting first season with MSNBC Films, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them again on season 2.”

The announcement comes during a busy week for Leguizamo. He is a featured speaker at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado this week, where he is set to participate in a panel discussion today titled Investing in Next-Gen Innovators. Tomorrow, he participates in two more panels — Flipping the Script on the Digital Divide and Leaders Inspiring America.