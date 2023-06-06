‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’: Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series Adds Four To Cast

Dale Dickey (A Love Song), Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead), Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone) and Tosin Morohunfola (Run The World) have been tapped for recurring roles in Taylor Sheridan’s anthology series Lawmen: Bass Reeves (fka Bass Reeves), exec produced by and starring David Oyelowo. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is created for television by Chad Feehan who also serves as showrunner.

The Paramount+ series, which is currently filming in Texas, will bring the legendary lawmen and outlaws of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Dickey will play Widow Dolliver, an old woman who has seen it all, and who does not waste time suffering fools.

Bingham will play Sara Jumper, a black Seminole Native American whom Bass will owe a debt of gratitude toward.

Mo Brings Plenty will play Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American and friend to Bass Reeves.

Morohunfola will play Jackson “Jackrabbit” Cole, a former Union soldier turned prisoner that rides along with Bass Reeves.

In addition to Oyelowo, the four join series regulars Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper and Demi Singleton. Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley recur and Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund are set to guest star.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an anthology series with future iterations to follow featuring other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Executive producers are Taylor Sheridan, Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios,101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon.

Dickey’s notable film credits include Winter’s Bone, which earned her a Film Independent Spirit Award for supporting actress, and A Love Song, for which she nominations for Gotham and Film Independent Spirit Award for lead performance. She has had key recurring roles on series such as A League Of Their Own, Them, Unbelievable, Claws and Vice Principals. Upcoming Dickey will be seen in Kevin Costner’s Horizon and Fallout for Amazon. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

Bingham most recently starred in AMC’s The Walking Dead. Past credits include Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It and Boardwalk Empire. This year she will be seen in Sebastian Guitierrez’s limited series Leopard Skin opposite Carla Gugino on Peacock. Film credits include Barbershop: The Next Cut, the independent features Saturday Church and Anything opposite Matt Bomer and John Carroll Lynch and Voltage’s Then Came You opposite Maisie Williams and Asa Butterfield. She’s repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Range Media Partners.

Mo Brings Plenty is an enrolled tribal member of the Lakota Nation who hails from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He’s known for his recurring role on Sheridan’s Yellowstone, as well as the role of Ottawa Jones in Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird. He has also has portrayed “Crazy Horse,” “Sitting Bull,” and many other historical Indian warriors. He also serves as American Indian consultant/producer on many of Sheridan’s productions, where he ensures the authenticity of all American Indian storylines, set design, hair and make-up, and costumes. He is repped by Shining Elk Entertainment Group.

Morohunfola is known for his role as Ola in Starz’s Run The World. He will also be seen in the second season of Max’s Julia, premiering this year. Other TV credits include CW’s Black Lightning and OWN’s Love Is. Up next, he’ll co-star in the heist film 1992 with Ray Liotta and Tyrese Gibson and in comedy Russ & Dru alongside Meagan Good and Terrence J. Morohunfola is repped by Stewart Talent and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.