‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ Gets Canadian Version As Vincent D’Onofrio Has Been Lobbying For US Revival

Canada’s Citytv has ordered Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, a local adaptation of the venerable Law & Order brand. The 10-episode series is slated to begin production this fall in Toronto for a spring 2024 premiere.

Based on the original series created by Dick Wolf for Universal Television, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will showcase original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring, Canadians. A psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto.

Law & Order is one of the top drama franchises in American television with three current series, the mothership Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The flagship series was previously successfully adapted in the UK with Law & Order: UK, which ran for eight seasons.

After the original Law & Order was revived by NBC two years ago, there have been calls for the third longest-running series in the franchise, Criminal Intent, which aired for 10 seasons, to be brought back too. Its star Vincent D’Onofrio has been a vocal proponent of a revival — or at least for him and his Criminal Intent co-lead Kathryn Erbe to reprise their roles in existing Law & Order series. He spoke about it again just last week.

Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 28, 2023

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Citytv with distribution by Universal Television.