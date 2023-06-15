Late-Night Community Celebrates 5 Emmy Nominations After Voting Opens

EXCLUSIVE: The late-night community is over the moon after it emerged that there will be five Emmy nominations this year.

After Emmy voting opened, Deadline understands that there are 19 submissions in the Outstanding Talk Series category, far more than expected, which given the math, means that there will be five nominations this year.

One late-night source told Deadline this was “unexpected” but a “positive” move, meaning that that the sector no longer has to lament the loss of another Emmy slot.

Given that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been moved to the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series category this year, it is a boon for The Daily Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

It could also the door to shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The submissions this year are many of those that you’d expect including The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Real Time With Bill Maher, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Watch What Happens Live.

But the category has been buoyed by the inclusion of The Amber Ruffin Show, Hart To Heart, Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, The Jason Lee Show, Lenovo Late Night I.T., Pause With Sam Jay, The Problem With Jon Stewart, RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Pit Stop with Bianca Del Rio, Siéntese Quien Pueda, Talking Dead and A Tiny Audience

The TV Academy’s rules mean that if a category scores between 8 and 19 submissions the number of submissions will be divided by four and rounded to the nearest whole number. This year that means 4.75, which obviously rounds up to 5.

The loss of series such as Conan, which scored a nomination in its final year in 2020, Showtime’s Desus & Mero and the cancelation of TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has hurt the category and it’s unlikely that E! News Nightly Pop will submit following its cancelation in October.