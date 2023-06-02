‘Late Late Show’ Band Among SESAC Film And Television Composer Awards Recipients

CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden might not be airing new episodes anymore, but the music lives on: The house band for the show was among the honorees at this week’s Film and Television Composer Awards.

The awards are presented annually by SESAC, one of the nation’s three leading performing-rights organizations. This year’s event was held Thursday in Santa Monica, and honors composers and publishers for their music in network, cable, streaming and local TV.

Among the award recipients were Late Late Show band members and composers Reggie Watts, Hagar Ben-Ari, Guillermo Brown, Steven Scalfati and Tim Young.

Corden announced in 2022 that 2023 would be his final year for The Late Late Show. The series finale aired on April 27; the show is currently airing reruns.

Other SESAC honorees this year were François Hasden (48 Hours), Danny Lux (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19) and Gabriel Mann (A Million Little Things, Modern Family).

Also receiving awards were:

Nathalie Bonin (Women Warriors: The Voices of Change)

Devin Powers (Beyond the Edge)

Evan Frankfort (Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, others)

Jason Derlatka, Jon Ehrlich (The Resident)

Paul Buckley (Odd Squad)

For a complete list of winners, visit the SESAC website.