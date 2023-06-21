Larry Myers Jr. Dies: ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Was 49

Larry Myers Jr., the popular star of TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life known affectionately as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits, died June 13 of a heart attack in Texas. He was 49.

His death was confirmed this week in a Facebook post by his cousin Todd Darrell.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” Darrell wrote, adding that “Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.”

Myers appeared in the 2022 season of the long-running TLC series. An aspiring gospel singer, Myers acquired his nickname when he sang an ode to one of his favorite foods in a video that went viral.

In a GoFundMe page set up by a family spokesperson to raise money for funeral expenses, Myers was described as having “used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10.”

“From a small storefront church in his home town to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge,” the Sonya Hines-Hall write on the page. “His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.”

Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.