L.A. Lakers Analyst Stu Lantz Will Receive 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award

The Television Academy today named broadcaster Stu Lantz as the recipient of the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, recognizing his 36-year career as a broadcast analyst for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The award is presented to an individual, company or organization, selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee, that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

“For 36 seasons, Stu has served Los Angeles and Lakers fans across the globe with his vast knowledge, skill and passion for basketball,” said Frank Scherma, chair of the Television Academy. “His long career in broadcasting is a testament to both his professionalism and immense popularity, and we are thrilled to recognize him for his contributions to our television community.

Lantz has been a Lakers voicethrough eight championship runs, teaching fans about the game through his distinctive broadcasting style. ,

The former professional basketball player (Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, and Lakers) began his radio and television career with the Purple and Gold in 1987 upon the recommendation of a Lakers broadcasting icon, Chick Hearn, who became his mentor and broadcast partner for 15 seasons. He currently works alongside Bill Macdonald as the broadcast analyst on Spectrum SportsNet.

Throughout his storied career, Lantz called games played by some of the greatest players in the game, including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and now LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lantz has been named by the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association as the best television color commentator seven times, and in 2018 he was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Lantz joins Southern California sports broadcasting icons Bob Miller (2016), Chick Hearn (2001) and Vin Scully (1991) as a Governor’s Award recipient.

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh and Stephanie Hampton are the Los Angeles Area Governors.

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award will be presented during the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards Saturday evening, July 22 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire, hosted by journalist Michaela Pereira.