Lady Gaga Says Film Of ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’ Is On The Way

Lady Gaga has confirmed via Instagram that her concert film for “The Chromatica Ball Tour” will be out soon.

The 15-stop tour promoting Gaga’s sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” took place in 2022. The Los Angeles show at Dodger Stadium is likely the venue that will be featured, since that show was recorded.

The singer/actress also caught fans up with her other activities in the long post.

“I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on “The Chromatica Ball” “film edit.” She added, “Here’s a photo of my working on “The Chromatica Ball” film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me) — I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

Music is also on the way, she promised, alluding to a “special project” that she’s been writing and producing.

Earlier this week, Gaga posted a partnership with migraine medication Nurtec with some concert footage posted in a commercial.

Gaga is also gearing up for her appearance in the next “Joker” film, where she plays Harley Quinn.