L.A. Live Complex Inks Naming Rights Deal With Peacock, Streamer To Be Featured Throughout

L.A. Live, Anschutz Entertainment Group’s downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district, will bear streamer Peacock’s name throughout, starting July 11.

As part of a multi-year naming rights agreement between AEG and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, the 7,100-seat concert and special events venue formerly known as Microsoft Theater will be renamed Peacock Theater. The entertainment district’s 40,000-square-foot open-air plaza, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, will now be known as Peacock Place.

Terms of the deal were not revealed. Peacock will also become the exclusive streaming partner for the complex.

“Like Peacock, L.A. Live is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock, and direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal. “Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. Live each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to be able to partner with the amazing leadership team at Peacock for this long-term relationship,” said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “The content within the Peacock platform is ideal for our audiences and the synergies between both organizations around our variety of events is limitless.”

“We are incredibly excited for this groundbreaking partnership with Peacock and AEG,” said Lee Zeidman, president, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater, and L.A. Live. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. Live venues.”

With the comprehensive new agreement, Peacock will have an enhanced brand presence across L.A. Live, including significant interior and exterior signage at Peacock Theater, fixed signage at Peacock Place, a branded content studio, and customized fan activations and brand integrations throughout select premium locations of the sports and entertainment district.

Peacock will also have a new, dedicated LED marquee, located at the corner of Figueroa and Olympic Blvds. The forthcoming dedicated LED marquee will feature two video boards permanently attached to L.A. Live’s façade, and will provide Peacock with 100% share of voice, 365 days a year.

With this new signage, Peacock can highlight its key series premieres, promotions, and special events taking place at L.A. Live. Once complete, the largest of the two new signs will measure more than 29 feet high and 56 feet wide. The second will stand at more than 29 feet high and 88 feet wide. The signs will connect at the corner, with one facing Figueroa and the other facing Olympic and will remain a permanent fixture at L.A. Live for the length of the partnership.