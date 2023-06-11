Kyle Brown Dies: ESPN Director Has Medical Emergency At NCAA Baseball Playoffs, Was 42

ESPN director Kyle Brown died suddenly on Saturday after suffering a “medical emergency” at an NCAA baseball super regional in Winston Salem, N.C., the network announced. He was 42.
The game between No. 16 Alabama and No. 1 Wake Forest was delayed for two hours. Wake Forest eventually won, 5-4.
The network issued a statement following his death.
“A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football,” ESPN said in a statement on Sunday.
Brown is survived by his wife, Megan, and their four children — Makayla, 14, Carson, 11, Camden, 9, and Madyn, 6, according to USA Today.
He received a tribute from ESPN prior to the network’s coverage of Sunday’s super regional play, with anchor Kris Budden announcing the news of his passing.
“Kyle cherished the opportunities to have a career in sports,” Budden said. “His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones… Kyle will be greatly missed.”
