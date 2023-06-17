Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Emily In Paris’: Lily Collins Teases Roman Holiday In Season 4 Of Netflix Series – Tudum

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Flash's Andy & Barbara Muschietti Talk Spielberg & '81 French Musical: Miramax Presents The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

Kourtney Kardashian Pulls The Ultimate Show-Stopper On Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Richard Shotwell/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Fans at Blink-182’s concert Friday received an extra surprise — Kourtney Kardashian announcing that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kardashian, age 44, posted a video on Instagram detailing the moment. In the video, she’s seen jumping up and down in the concert audience while holding a sign: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Barker is the drummer for Blink-182. Spotting the sign, he jumped off stage and kissed his wife, as the crowd roared.

The couple had undergone IVF, but were not successful. They each have children from prior relationships, with Kardashian sharing three children with Scott Disick. Barker, age 47, also has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad