Kourtney Kardashian Pulls The Ultimate Show-Stopper On Husband Travis Barker

Fans at Blink-182’s concert Friday received an extra surprise — Kourtney Kardashian announcing that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kardashian, age 44, posted a video on Instagram detailing the moment. In the video, she’s seen jumping up and down in the concert audience while holding a sign: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Barker is the drummer for Blink-182. Spotting the sign, he jumped off stage and kissed his wife, as the crowd roared.

The couple had undergone IVF, but were not successful. They each have children from prior relationships, with Kardashian sharing three children with Scott Disick. Barker, age 47, also has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.