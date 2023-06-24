Kim Kardashian Roasted By WGA Picketers After Tweeting From Set Of ‘American Horror Story’: “Keep Scabbing, Queen!”

Maybe refrain from tweeting on set while a strike is happening, Kim Kardashian.
On Friday, the reality show superstar decided to check in with her 74.9 million followers by writing “I’m on the set of AHS and we have some time between shows. What are you all up to????” Kardashian is starring in the 12th season of American Horror Story — one of several Ryan Murphy productions that have remained in production during the WGA strike.
Instead of getting the usual inquiries about her Skims, her fam and her dating status, she was immediately answered by striking writers — lots of them.
“Picketing, thanks for asking,” wrote one writer.
“Not being a scab,” said another.
“Can you post a cute selfie with the call sheet (advance schedule facing the camera)?” added a strike captain.
“Kim, this is a beautiful opportunity to show some solidarity and tell us if anyone is making script mods on site,” posted one. Another simply tweeted, “You need to get a refund on that law degree, and fire every person that told you it was a good idea to tweet this.”
Kardashian announced via Instagram in April that she would appear in the new season that will be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition. It’s due out in August.
Here’s more from her, ahem, fans (To her credit, she left the whole thread up because, well, she still has 74.8 million followers who want to know about her Skims, her fam, and her dating status).
