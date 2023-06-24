Kim Kardashian Roasted By WGA Picketers After Tweeting From Set Of ‘American Horror Story’: “Keep Scabbing, Queen!”

Maybe refrain from tweeting on set while a strike is happening, Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, the reality show superstar decided to check in with her 74.9 million followers by writing “I’m on the set of AHS and we have some time between shows. What are you all up to????” Kardashian is starring in the 12th season of American Horror Story — one of several Ryan Murphy productions that have remained in production during the WGA strike.

Instead of getting the usual inquiries about her Skims, her fam and her dating status, she was immediately answered by striking writers — lots of them.

“Picketing, thanks for asking,” wrote one writer.

“Not being a scab,” said another.

“Can you post a cute selfie with the call sheet (advance schedule facing the camera)?” added a strike captain.

“Kim, this is a beautiful opportunity to show some solidarity and tell us if anyone is making script mods on site,” posted one. Another simply tweeted, “You need to get a refund on that law degree, and fire every person that told you it was a good idea to tweet this.”

Kardashian announced via Instagram in April that she would appear in the new season that will be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition. It’s due out in August.

Here’s more from her, ahem, fans (To her credit, she left the whole thread up because, well, she still has 74.8 million followers who want to know about her Skims, her fam, and her dating status).

Striking in support of our union. Thanks for crossing our line. — Jorge A. Reyes (@JorgeCoolReyes) June 23, 2023

Getting as many WGA writers to head there and picket. — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) June 23, 2023

Are you going to advocate for the striking writers while you’re working on THEIR show, ma’am? Here’s an opportunity to use your privilege for a good cause — Meg (@sassybibrarian) June 23, 2023

listening to fran drescher ramble about a fair contract for artists while I make jerk-off gestures under the table and count the seconds until I can get some lunch at the sherman oaks galleria food court — Carol Lombardini (@ItsMeCarolAMPTP) June 23, 2023

Read the room??? — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) June 23, 2023

Oh, I'm just looking for another job (after 20+ years of professional acting and filmmaking) due to corporate greed, resulting in a #WGAstrike to fight for fair wages for a majority of the Entertainment community.



See you on the #SagAftra strike lines?

Yeah, probably not. — Lisa Catara 💎 👑 (@lisa_catara) June 23, 2023

I love horror 🔪 Kim would you like to join us on the picket lines? Both SAG and WGA is out there. Really great women like Annette Bening, Kerry Washington and Hannah Waddingham have been out with us. I'm sure you'd see the AHS writers too. You're welcome to join us! — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) June 23, 2023

Wondering if giant corporations will use Ai to replace lawyers, actors, or reality stars first? What do you think? — steven martini (@stevenmartini) June 23, 2023

Why aren’t you supporting the writer’s strike? — Paul Myers (@pulmyears) June 23, 2023

Striking to support the writers like everyone else with a soul. pic.twitter.com/y5IHNVenVr — Steven Wishnoff (@stevenwishnoff) June 23, 2023

Well Kimmy, the writers of shows like yours are on strike and trying to get the financiers of shows like yours to have a conversation. — John Turman (@theTurman) June 23, 2023

Kim, you would be doing a great service by not crossing the picket line. #WGAStrong #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/5ovTO09DuA — Laura Lee (@LauraLeeActor) June 23, 2023

I would think you’d be pretty busy trying to find ways to keep crossing our picket lines. But that’s just me, bestie 😘 — ashley sims (@ashsims) June 23, 2023

Walking a strike line with my fellow writers to get a fair deal. Be sure to mention that when you walk on set to read the words a writer wrote for you to say. — Cary Okmin (@eekman) June 23, 2023

I’m on strike, serving as a WGA strike captain and lot coordinator at Amazon studios where today we held an Abortion Rights rally. I walked away from my job 53 days ago to fight for fair and equitable wages, and now I picket every day and age at a rapid rate in the sun. — Rachel Lewis – WGA Captain (@eddie_rachel) June 23, 2023