Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

TCM Creative Structure Set: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese & Paul Thomas Anderson Taking Active Role; Exec Charles Tabesh To Remain

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘The Bear’ Creator Christopher Storer To Direct Don Winslow Novel Adaptation ‘The Winter Of Frankie Machine’ At Paramount
Read the full story

Kim Cattrall On Condition She Set To Return To ‘Sex & The City’ Universe With ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

Kim Cattrall on 'The View'
Kim Cattrall on 'The View' ABC

Kim Cattrall is reprising her role of Samantha Jones for the first time in the spinoff sequel And Just Like That. Her cameo on the Max show has fans excited and the Glamorous star recently talked about how it came to be.

While making an appearance on The View, Cattrall said that she received a call from the head of the studio and accepted the invite under one condition.

Related Story

‘And Just Like That…’ Actor Evan Handler Says Kim Cattrall’s Cameo Is “Great” Despite Having “No Contact With Anybody”

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm…,'” Cattrall said on the ABC talk show. “Let me get creative and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did.”

Field was the costume designer for Sex and the City and is also currently working with Cattrall on her Netflix series Glamorous.

Cattrall’s cameo on And Just Like That… is only a scene and she didn’t have any interaction with the rest of the cast. Sarah Jessica Parker recently talked to the Daily Mail about having Cattrall back saying it was “nostalgic” and “joyful.”

“We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy,” she said.

And Just Like That… Season 2 is currently streaming on Max.

Watch Cattrall’s interview on The View below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad