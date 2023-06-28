Kim Cattrall On Condition She Set To Return To ‘Sex & The City’ Universe With ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

Kim Cattrall is reprising her role of Samantha Jones for the first time in the spinoff sequel And Just Like That. Her cameo on the Max show has fans excited and the Glamorous star recently talked about how it came to be.

While making an appearance on The View, Cattrall said that she received a call from the head of the studio and accepted the invite under one condition.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm…,'” Cattrall said on the ABC talk show. “Let me get creative and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did.”

Field was the costume designer for Sex and the City and is also currently working with Cattrall on her Netflix series Glamorous.

Cattrall’s cameo on And Just Like That… is only a scene and she didn’t have any interaction with the rest of the cast. Sarah Jessica Parker recently talked to the Daily Mail about having Cattrall back saying it was “nostalgic” and “joyful.”

“We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy,” she said.

And Just Like That… Season 2 is currently streaming on Max.

