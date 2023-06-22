‘Succession’ Star Kieran Culkin Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Culkin, coming off a four-season starring turn on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series Succession, has signed with WME.

Culkin, who was most recently at CAA, is plotting the next stage of his acting career following his acclaimed performance as fan favorite Roman Roy on Succession, which has earned him two Emmy nominations to date as well as a Critics Choice Award, among other accolades. He is currently in production on Jesse Eisenberg’s feature A Real Pain.

Culkin’s film credits include HBO Max’ No Sudden Move and MGM’s Igby Goes Down, for which he won a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor in 2003. On stage, Culkin starred in the Broadway production of This Is Our Youth and received an Obie Award for his performance as in the Vineyard Theatre’s After Ashley.

He continues to be repped by Brookside Artist Management and Relevant.