You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

TV Talk Podcast: Emmy Voting Coming Down To Wire As We Rate Contenders For Limited Series From ‘Dahmer’ To ‘Daisy’ To ‘Davis’ And More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Cameron Speaks On Titan Submarine Loss: "Struck By The Similarity Of The Titanic Disaster Itself"
Read the full story

‘Succession’ Star Kieran Culkin Signs With WME

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Culkin, coming off a four-season starring turn on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series Succession, has signed with WME.

Culkin, who was most recently at CAA, is plotting the next stage of his acting career following his acclaimed performance as fan favorite Roman Roy on Succession, which has earned him two Emmy nominations to date as well as a Critics Choice Award, among other accolades. He is currently in production on Jesse Eisenberg’s feature A Real Pain.

Culkin’s film credits include HBO Max’ No Sudden Move and MGM’s Igby Goes Down, for which he won a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor in 2003. On stage, Culkin starred in the Broadway production of This Is Our Youth and received an Obie Award for his performance as in the Vineyard Theatre’s After Ashley.

He continues to be repped by Brookside Artist Management and Relevant.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad