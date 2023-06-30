Jurors Will Hear “Many Damned Lies” & “Deliberate Exaggerations” In Kevin Spacey Trial, Says ‘American Beauty’ Star’s Lawyer

Jurors will hear “many damned lies” and “some deliberate exaggerations” in the trial of Kevin Spacey, according to the American Beauty star’s lawyer.

Patrick Gibbs KC, for Spacey, gave a short opening speech to the jury this morning in Southwark Crown Court in which he told them that the actor has come back to the UK to answer allegations with “what actually happened.”

“Mr Spacey…has come back to the UK as he said he would to answer them and say in full in due course what actually happened as he would say it,” Gibbs said.

He added: “What has been reimagined with a sinister spin? What has been made up or twisted? And why and when because all of those things that are alleged against him happened…a long time ago.”

The barrister went on: “Mr Spacey was rich and influential. What did the [complainaints] want from his wealth and from his influence and what do they still want do you think?”

The Oscar-winning House of Cards and Se7en star denies the 12 charges against him, including sexual assault and indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Earlier, Spacey was labeled a “sexual bully” who “sexually assaults other men” and “delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable” by the prosecuting lawyer.

Christine Agnew detailed accusations from four complainants, who say that Spacey variously performed oral sex on them without their consent and of “grabbing [the complainant’s] penis with such force it was painful.”

In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”. Speaking to ZEITmagazin earlier this month, Spacey said “there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.”

Before the jury panel was selected for the trial, Mr Justice Mark Wall told prospective jurors: “I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films.”

On Wednesday, the judge said the case has “quite obviously” attracted a lot of media attention, but that they “must avoid this coverage where you can”.

The 63-year-old Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the U.S., where he has family and a dog.

The trial continues.