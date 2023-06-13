Kevin Mayer & Tom Staggs’ Candle Media Hires UK Development Boss For True Stories Label

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media has hired a UK development boss for its fledgling True Stories label.

The label, which was launched earlier this year by former ABC News chief James Goldston, has snapped up Surviving 9/11 (pictured) exec Miranda Peters from Top Hat Productions.

Miranda Peters

Peters, whose past credit list also includes the BBC’s Exposed: The Church’s Darkest Secret and Paramount+’s The Box, started this month to oversee UK development and joins the likes of VP Development Steven Baker and around half a dozen other employees based in the UK and U.S. More hires are imminent and greenlights are close, Deadline understands.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle launched True Stories in February and unveiled big-hitter Goldston as President. The indie is forging both scripted and unscripted content for domestic and global buyers, which “tell the world’s greatest non-fiction stories through a cinematic lens.”

“Miranda Peters is a best-in-class development executive,” said Goldston, who worked with Mayer and Staggs during his ABC stint. “We’re excited that she has joined Candle True Stories as we start to build out our operation globally, and I can’t wait to see what she creates for the UK market and around the world.”

Peters praised Goldston’s “ambition for the company.”

“With his leadership, contacts and storytelling sensibilities, I have no doubt about the company’s success.,” she added. “As UK Head of Development I will continue to build on my past achievements by discovering and telling the very best stories and working with the most exciting and in-demand directors in the documentary landscape.”

Goldston spent 18 years at ABC News, including seven as President, overseeing all aspects of the news division along with podcasts and documentary projects for Hulu and Disney+ such as The Dropout.

Blackstone-backed Candle, which formed two years ago, owns the likes of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Cocomelon outfit Moonbug Entertainment, while it has a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios.

Peters has been replaced at Top Hat by former Sandpaper Films exec Kate Griffiths.