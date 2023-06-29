Skip to main content
Kevin Bacon To Star In Horror Action Series ‘The Bondsman’ For Amazon From Grainger David & Blumhouse TV

Kevin Bacon in They/Them Josh Stringer / Peacock / Everett Collection

Kevin Bacon is fronting another television series.

The Following and City on a Hill star is to lead genre action series The Bondsman for Amazon’s Prime Video.

The drama, which scored a straight-to-series order, comes from creator Grainger David, whose short film The Chair screen in competition for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and Blumhouse Television.

It is a return to Amazon for Bacon, who starred in I Love Dick.

Erik Oleson, who was showrunner for the second season of Amazon’s Carnival Row, will serve as showrunner on the half-hour, eight-episode series, via his CrimeThink production company, which has a deal at the streamer.

The Bondsman is centered on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist. 

It is based on an original idea from David.

Production will not start until labor negotiations are resolved.

David will exec produce alongside Bacon, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television and Paul Shapiro for CrimeThink. 

It is Blumhouse’s latest series for Amazon as well, the company is behind horror dramedy The Horror of Dolores Roach, which launches on July 7.

Bacon is represented by MGMT, Viewpoint and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole and David is represented by Grandview and Cohen Gardner.

