Kesha And Dr. Luke Settle Long-Running Legal Dispute That Rocked The Music World

Producer and songwriter “Dr. Luke” has dropped a defamation lawsuit against the singer Kesha, a former protégée who had accused him of rape in a 2014 lawsuit. That ends a dispute that lasted nearly a decade and damaged both careers.

A statement posted to both parties’ social media accounts said the two “agreed to a joint resolution of the lawsuit.” The settlement comes before a trial that would have started next month.

Quotes attributed to Kesha and Dr. Luke were presented together on social media. Kesha said, “Only God knows what happened that night,” adding: “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter in my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Related Story BET Apologizes For Insensitive Tweet Regarding Alleged Rape

Dr. Luke (aka Lukasz Gottwald), said, “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The legal entanglement started when Kesha claimed in a 2014 civil in California that she should be released from her recording contract with Dr. Luke. She claimed he had “sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally abused” her since she was a teenager. Kesha said that in 2005, she was drugged and raped by Dr. Luke after a party.

No criminal charges were filed in the legal dispute.

Kesha and Dr. Luke had two No. 1 hits together, 2009’s “Tik Tok,” and “We R Who We R,” in 2010.

But things were not going well, and Kesha said that verbal abuse about her appearance and weight caused her extreme stress.

Her campaign against Dr. Luke was supported by Adele, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Fiona Apple, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.

Lawyers for Dr. Luke contended that the rape and abuse accusations were “extortionist threats” stemming only from contract negotiations. Kesha said in a 2011 sworn deposition that “Dr. Luke never made sexual advances at me.”

Dr. Luke had to work under pseudonyms for a time from Kesha backlash. But he eventually resumed his career and had Grammy nominations with Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj and Latto.

Last month, Dr. Luke was honored as ASCAP’s pop songwriter of the year for the third time, following wins in 2010 and 2011.