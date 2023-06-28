Kelly Clarkson On Being Led To Believe She Was Writing ‘Since U Been Gone’: “I Looked Like A Fool”

One of Kelly Clarkson’s biggest hits is “Since U Been Gone,” which former RCA Records head Clive Davis said in his memoir the singer didn’t want to originally record.

However, the talk show host is closing gaps in the story and giving her version of events saying she was “lied to” about writing the song.

“Well, here’s why. Let’s give some backstory, Davis. I was lied to,” Clarkson said while appearing on Watch What Happens Live after host Andy Cohen explained Davis said in his memoir Clarkson pushed back on including the song in her album.

She continued, “They told me, ‘Hey, there’s these producers that want to work with you and there’s this song and it had dummy lyrics. They didn’t really have lyrics yet. They were like, ‘Oh, we just want you to work with them.’ And I was told to write to the song.”

Clarkson explains that they flew her to Sweden and adds, “I get there and these two people, Luke and Max, were not told I was writing to it and just already had it written. And I looked like a fool because I walked in and the label had told me something completely different. I just think that’s a red flag. Why lie to me like that? Why not just get me to go there and then they’ll have the song? I don’t like the lying. So that’s why I have a bad vibe with that song, because of the origin story.”

Despite Clarkson’s “bad vibe” with how the song came to be, she says she’s able to put all the animosity and sing the fan-favorite song.

“I’m such a great compartmentalizer,” Clarkson said. “I can put that aside and I sing the hell out of it.”

Watch Clarkson on WWHL in the video below.

Back in 2013, Clarkson reacted to Davis’ memoir by posting an open letter where she said the music mogul got the “stories and songs mixed up.” Davis would respond with a statement on Twitter saying he stood “by the chapter as written in my book.”