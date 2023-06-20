Keke Palmer On Why She Created KeyTV: “Digital Is What Gave Me My Freedom”

Keke Palmer made an appearance on The View on Juneteenth where she talked about her achievements and becoming a media mogul. The Scream Queens alum is the founder of KeyTV, a digital network that gives the spotlight to diverse creators.

“Digital is what gave me my freedom,” she said about the inspiration behind creating the digital network. “I started out doing traditional but when I started getting into digital I was able to kind of change the narrative and evolve my career in a way that traditional always won’t let you. Sometimes you’re waiting for somebody to open the door but with digital, you could create a door.”

Palmer said she was inspired by Brian Robbins, the creator of All That and Kenan & Kel, and the digital network AwesomenessTV noting that “we need something like this for the young people of color.”

The star recently released a visual album accompanied by a short film called Big Boss in which she made her directorial debut. The idea behind the project came from talking to her music manager who suggested Palmer do something where she could showcase her acting and singing abilities.

“I think for years the music industry — it can be kind of rigid,” she added saying executives always tell artists what to do. “And really what it means to be an artist is to be you. What is it that you [as an artist] bring to the table? So, I think I’ve gone through so many of those different trials and tribulations of getting to this point where it’s like, yeah, why would I make my acting separate from my singing? Why can’t I blend them both? This movie is really a narrative that follows that period of me becoming a Big Boss.”

Palmer also talked about a moment in her life when she was under financial stress after finding success early on in her career. The Nope star said she started investing in things that would give her creative control but noted that “it’s expensive to be a creative.” However, after some trial and error, she was able to pull through with Whoopi Goldberg adding that it was important for Palmer to share that and to know “it takes time” to take control of your own career.

“I love you so much Whoopi,” Palmer said. “I know I tell you this every time but you have been such a huge inspiration with everything that you have ever done. I love you so much … you are the truth, you are an icon.”

Watch Keke Palmer’s full interview on The View below.