Kayla Tausche Says She’s Leaving CNBC

Kayla Tausche, senior White House correspondent and anchor for CNBC, said that she is leaving the network after almost 13 years.

Tausche announced on Twitter that “it’s time for a new adventure.”

“As a wide-eyed cub reporter, I never could have imagined the experiences these years would bring and all the pinch-me moments I’d encounter. I’m so grateful for it all,” she wrote.

“As for what’s next, I’ll have more to say on that soon. For now, I’m going to take some downtime – with no deadlines looming – for the first time in too long. Will I be able to truly unplug? We’ll find out. See y’all on the other side,” she wrote.

Tausche became senior White House correspondent in 2021, after covering the 2020 presidential campaign and the Trump administration. She previously worked at Bloomberg and DealReporter.

A CNBC spokesperson said that they plan to fill her position. “We thank Kayla for her many contributions during her time at CNBC. We wish her the best,” the spokesperson said.

