Kathy Hilton Not Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 13 After Two Seasons As A “Friend Of”

Kathy Hilton will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 after being featured on the show as a “friend of.”

Hilton has appeared throughout the show’s history as she is the older sister of cast member Kyle Richards and former housewife Kim Richards. However, Hilton became an official cast member when she was prominently featured in a recurring manner in Season 11 and Season 12.

The socialite is not leaving reality shows or the NBCU family as she will be featured in the second season of her daughter’s show on Peacock.

“No, I’m doing Paris in Love,” she told E! News when asked if she would be coming back to RHOBH‘s upcoming season.

Although Hilton won’t be in Season 13 of the long-running show, she only had good things to say adding, “I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

Hilton’s departure from RHOBH comes after falling out with her real-life sister Kyle after not feeling supported in her feud with co-star Lisa Rinna. Rinna accused Hilton of badmouthing the cast, including her sister, during an alleged meltdown in Aspen. Although cameras filmed the cast trip, that particular moment was not.

The rift between Hilton and Rinna caused shockwaves that were felt at BravoCon, Bravo’s annual fan event. During a panel with the stars of RHOBH, Rinna was booed while Hilton was always one of the most acclaimed stars during her appearances at different events.

Hilton had previously hinted that she would not return to the show if Rinna and Erika Jayne came back. Although Rinna exited the franchise earlier this year, Jayne is returning.

RHOBH Season 13 recently wrapped filming for their upcoming season and is slated to air later this year on Bravo.