Katherine McNamara On ‘Walker Independence’ Cancellation: “Nothing In This Industry Lasts Forever”

Katherine McNamara is opening up about the cancellation of Walker Independence. The CW opted not to renew the show after one season and the star of the series recently talked about how she found out.

“I found out, you know, one of the showrunners and one of the producers called me, and you know, obviously it’s not, it’s not the call we want to get,” McNamara said during an appearance on The Wayne Ayers Podcast (via Just Jared). “It’s not the news we wanted to hear, but I think the show and the story will always have a special place in all of our hearts.”

McNamara played the role of Abby Walker in the series set in the 1800s. The premise of the show revolved around her character after her husband is murdered before her eyes while on a journey to the West.

Although the series only lasted one season, McNamara said “it was such an incredible experience to get to work on a show and tell a story that meant so much to all of us, and with people who really, we all meant so much to each other.”

She continued, “Nothing in this industry lasts forever and the fact that we can walk away from that story knowing that we did everything we could, and we loved our time doing it and the people we did it with. I think that’s the biggest takeaway.”

Jared Padalecki, who stars in the parent series Walker and served as an executive producer on the prequel series, is hopeful at looking for a new home for the show starring McNamara.

“I’m so proud of Walker Independence. It’s such a great show. I think it’s a show that’s needed,” Padalecki recently told TVLine. “We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it. We love the cast. We love the writing. We love the setting. We love the storylines that it’s telling. It’s storylines unlike any other ‘Western’ show on TV or streaming right now.”