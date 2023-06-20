Karlovy Vary To Fete Robin Wright And Christine Vachon, Closing Night Film Revealed

Actress and director Robin Wright will be the featured guest at Karlovy Vary’s closing ceremony on July 8, where she will receive the festival’s Honorary President’s Award.

Across her career, Wright has received three Golden Globe nominations, with a win in 2014; five Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations; and five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performances in Netflix’s House Of Cards.

On the night, the presentation of Wright’s award will precede the festival’s closing film, the Woody Harrelson-starrer Champions. The pic, directed by Bobby Farrelly, follows a former minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by a court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, this team can go further than they ever imagined. The film opened in the States in March.

Karlovy Vary will also honor stalwart indie producer Christine Vachon prior to the screening of her latest film, Past Lives, by director Celine Song. The film debuted at Sundance, where it was a fast hit with fans and critics, before going on to play Berlin. Song, a Korean-Canadian director, playwright, and screenwriter, will present the film alongside Vachon.

Elsewhere, Swiss actor and director Vincent Perez will introduce the film The Edge of the Blade, which is screening in the Horizons section. On the industry side, Polish film writer and director Agnieszka Smoczynska has been revealed as the mentor for this year’s Future Frames program. This year is the eighth edition of the program, organized by the European Film Promotion and Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which helps ten emerging European film directors launch their careers in the film industry.

The selected participants, chosen among film students and graduates, will showcase their films to the festival audience and engage in an intensive program that will introduce them to the film industry and media. Smoczyńska will provide a private masterclass for the filmmakers. This year, the Future Frames program has entered into a new partnership with multi-national lottery operator Allwyn, talent agency UTA, and management company Range Media Partners. Representatives from UTA and Range Media Partners will provide feedback and guidance to the filmmakers and ultimately select one participant, who will receive a scholarship sponsored by Allwyn. The scholarship will fund a research trip to Los Angeles for the participant.

The 2023 Future Frames Selection:

Czech Republic: Anna Izabela Wowra | Stuck Together

Denmark: Amalie Maria Nielsen | The Shift

Germany: Sophia Mocorrea | The Kidnapping of the Bride

Italy: Giulia Regini | Cut From the Same Cow

Lithuania: Rinaldas Tomasevicius | -15

The Netherlands: Joris Tobé | Frantic Attempts

Portugal: Inês Pedrosa e Melo | Home, Revised

Slovak Republic: Monika Mahútová | Standing Still

Spain: Christian Avilés | Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays

Switzerland: Kim Allamand | Heart Fruit.