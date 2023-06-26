Tamil Star Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone In Telugu Epic ‘Project K’ 

Kamal Haasan, one of the biggest stars of India’s Tamil-language film industry, has joined Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the cast of Telugu sci-fi epic Project K.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by one of the Telugu industry’s biggest production houses, Ashwani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, which is marking its 50th anniversary with the project.

Haasan recently had a hit with Tamil action film Vikram, one of the films that helped reboot Indian theatrical business in 2022, and is currently in production on a sequel.

Telugu star Prabhas currently has Adipurush in theatres, a collaboration between the Telugu and Hindi film industries. The film opened on June 16 and had a strong start at the box office, but slowed down following negative publicity around its interpretation of India’s ancient epic Ramayana.

Padukone’s recent films include blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, while Patani appeared in Radhe and Ek Villain Returns.

Kamal Haasan said in an official statement: “50 years back, when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director, the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Prabhas and Deepika are also of that generation.

“I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K.”

Dutt added: “It was always a dream for me to work with Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career and with Project K now it’s a dream come true. It’s a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together – Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. It’s truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career.”