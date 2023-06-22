Reboot Studios Joins Broadway Producing Team Of Alex Edelman’s ‘Just For Us’

EXCLUSIVE: Reboot Studios, the production arm of the arts and culture nonprofit Reboot that’s funded in part by Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg’s Righteous Persons Foundation, has joined the producing team for the Broadway run of Alex Edelman’s Just For Us.

The limited engagement begins previews tonight at the Hudson Theatre, with opening night on Monday, June 26. Reboot announced its involvement today.

Edelman’s one-man-comedy, which addresses antisemitism by chronicling the Jewish playwright’s visit to a meeting of White Nationalists, is among a slate of grantees that mark a second round of funding for Reboot.

Reboot Studios funds and develops content for theater, television, film, podcasts, music and publishing, with a mission to empower “storytellers to transform society through a Jewish lens.” Reboot will co-produce Just for Us with Broadway producer Rebecca Gold.

“Alex’s incisive voice is hilarious and essential,” said Adrian Salpeter, Broadway producer (Hadestown, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice) and Reboot Studios Advisory Board Member, adding, that Edelman “exemplifies the caliber of creative talent we’re committed to supporting at Reboot Studios,”

A first round of Reboot grantees was announced last summer, and in addition to Just For Us the second round includes The Boring Stuff from Alysia Reiner and Shaina Feinberg, described by Reboot as “a comedy series that humorously tackles the quest for Tikkun Olam, or healing the world through good deeds, amidst a backdrop of global turmoil and personal challenges”; Israel Therapy, a podcast hosted by Libby Lenkinski, VP for Public Engagement, New Israel Fund, and produced by The Forward and Reboot “that helps guests sort through their complicated feelings about Israel/Palestine”; an untitled short film by director Jacob Kornbluth featuring international peace advocate Eric K. Ward and his confrontations with the white nationalist movements and its intersections with the punk scene; Rabbi Rex, a documentary that follows transmasculine artist and Sephardic Jew Marval Rechsteiner as he embarks on his spiritual journey to become a Rabbi amid rising antisemitism and transphobia; and an untitled dramatic series about the history of the Jews in Bollywood from producer Naz Haider.

In addition to Righteous Persons Foundation, Reboot’s programming is funded in part by the Jim Joseph Foundation, Schusterman Family Philanthropies, William Davidson Foundation, Joyce and Irving Goldman Family Foundation, Jane and Daniel Och, Howard & Geraldine Polinger Foundation and CANVAS.

The full slate of Reboot’s new projects will be announced this summer.