Julianne Hough, Skylar Astin To Host ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’ Pre-Show On Pluto TV

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will host The Tony Awards: Act One, the live Tony Awards pre-show with on Pluto TV this Sunday.

The 90-minute pre-show begins Sunday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The 76th Annual Tony Awards. hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m.PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Hough, who won a 2015 Emmy for her Dancing With The Star choreography, starred on Broadway in last season’s Potus, and Astin originated the role of Georg in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

The pre-show will include exclusive content including the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards.

Viewers can access the pre-show on their smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile apps or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel. No payment, registration or sign-in is required.

The striking Writers Guild of America recently said it would not picket the Tony Awards, but is asking its members who are also nominated for the Tonys not to attend the award show. The guild says pre-taped acceptance speeches will be allowed, or non-members can accept the awards on behalf of winning WGA members.