Julian Sands Search Resumes Six Months After Actor Went Missing On Mount Baldy Near L.A.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that it continued its search efforts for Julian Sands, the veteran actor who disappeared in January while hiking around Mount Baldy, which lies in the San Gabriel Mountains less than 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Officials said more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search today in the nearby wilderness and remote areas across the mountain. The effort included two helicopters and drone crews. Sands, 65, remains missing.

The search had been suspended temporarily after the British actor, an experienced outdoorsman, was reported missing on January 13 because of the extra-severe winter conditions across Western U.S. Since Sands’ disappearance, San Bernardino sheriffs said they have conducted eight searches to find him, along with eight other operations.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the department said today. “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow.”

The Sheriff’s Department said Sands’ case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.

Sands is known for his roles in films such as The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena and Leaving Las Vegas. On TV, he has appeared in 24, Smallville and Banshee.