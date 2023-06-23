Julian Sands’ Family Speaks Out For The First Time Since He Went Missing 6 Months Ago

It’s been more than six months since actor Julian Sands, 65, went missing near Mount Baldy on January 13. During that time the San Bernardino Sheriff and rescue crews have searched the area repeatedly to no avail.

Now, for the first time, Sands’ family has issued a statement on the matter, saying they are “deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.”

Of the actor himself, known for his roles in The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, 24, Smallville and Banshee, the family said, “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Although missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not located during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17th search and the previous search missions. pic.twitter.com/TQqSvA1wAR — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 21, 2023

The search for Sands had been suspended temporarily after the British actor, an experienced outdoorsman, because of the extra-severe winter conditions across Western U.S. Since Sands’ disappearance. San Bernardino sheriffs said they have conducted eight searches to find him, along with eight other operations.

The efforts picked up again last Saturday. Officials said more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search that took place Saturday in the nearby wilderness and remote areas across the mountain. The effort included two helicopters and drone crews. Sands remains missing.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the department said today. “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow.”

Mount Baldy, which lies in the San Gabriel Mountains less than 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is one of the highest peaks in the region.

The Sheriff’s Department said Sands’ case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.

