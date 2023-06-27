Julian Sands Dies: Sheriff Confirms 65-Year-Old Actor’s Body Was Found Near Mount Baldy This Week

After six months of searching, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office confirmed today that the human remains found earlier this week by hikers were, indeed, those of actor Julian Sands. The statement says his cause of death is still pending, but Sands was an experienced hiker who loved the outdoors.

The Sheriff’s office issued the following statement:

The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.



On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness. Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification. Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time.

RELATED: Celebrity & Media Deaths In 2023 Photo Gallery

The positive identification comes less than a week after Sands’ family issued their first statement on the matter, saying they are “deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.”

Of the actor himself, known for his roles in The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, 24, Smallville and Banshee, the family statement said, “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Sands disappeared in mid-January near Mount Baldy, which lies in the San Gabriel Mountains less than 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It is one of the highest peaks in the region, at over 11,000 feet. While close to the country’s second-largest metropolis, the area’s steep terrain and ravines make portions of it difficult to access, especially in winter, when Sands disappeared. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office said earlier this month that some parts of the wilderness were still covered in 10 feet of snow.

The search for Sands had been suspended temporarily because of the severe winter conditions across Western U.S. this spring. San Bernardino sheriffs said they had conducted eight searches to find the British actor, an experienced outdoorsman, along with eight other operations.

The efforts picked up again last Saturday. Officials said more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search that took place Saturday in the nearby wilderness and remote areas across the mountain. The effort included two helicopters and drone crews.